Canadian PMX has suspended all metals shipments to the United States, a dramatic move signaling deeper industry chaos as both tariffs and global shortages collide to reshape the precious metals market. This stoppage follows months of escalating U.S. trade tensions, with President Trump’s administration unleashing tariffs up to 35% on Canadian goods and copper, plus reciprocal retaliation—a backdrop of tariff turmoil that has already crippled steel exports and now spills over into gold and silver.

Tariff Turmoil and Border Disconnection

Trump’s tariff regime—tightening duties from steel and aluminum to copper and other metals—has left Canadian exporters scrambling, as doing business with U.S. dealers turned unprofitable and logistically fraught. At the same time, the U.S. removed the $800 de minimis import exemption, adding another layer of fees and regulations that forced Canadian PMX and similar firms to halt American sales entirely. Canada’s own countermoves, initially imposing a raft of retaliatory tariffs, further complicated North American metals logistics.

Continent-Spanning Metals Shortages

This border freeze comes amid a historic global squeeze. Major retailers and government mints—Costco, the Royal Canadian Mint, and big dealers across the U.S., UK, Holland, India, Turkey, South Africa, and Vietnam—report physical silver and gold sold out or backordered for weeks. South Africa’s Krugerrands and Royal Canadian Mint coins have vanished from shelves, while UK and Dutch outlets list no available retail silver. Even mass-market giants like Costco frequently have zero inventory, indicating retail and wholesale demand overwhelming supply chains.

Financial Market Fallout

This scarcity stretches far beyond the physical market: ETF borrowing costs have exploded, silver spot prices have surged toward all-time highs, and borrowing fees on products like SLV have tripled as backwardation grows. Shortages are not isolated—they’re hitting every continent, every distribution channel, and even the ability to own or short silver derivatives.

The World on Silver’s Edge

The halt by Canadian PMX is both symptom and signal: a global breakdown in precious metals reliability. With physical and paper shortages now gripping both institutional and retail buyers, premiums and volatility are surging, and trusted supply lines between the U.S., Canada, and major world hubs are snapping under economic and political strain. The silver and gold market, long the canary in the currency mine, may be flashing an even wider alarm in 2025.







We are still early. We have silver soaring to around 650 which matches the ATH adjusted for money supply







