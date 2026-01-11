Recall that China did not start the economic war and that it was US Policy

Fact 1: CHINA WILL INJECT $1.4 TRILLION INTO THE MARKET NEXT WEEK!



THEY’VE FINALLY STARTED QE AND TURNED ON THE MONEY PRINTER.

China Just Lit the Fuse: This Fiat Flood Will Trigger the Biggest Metals Squeeze in History

There are moments in macro when the numbers stop being “interesting” and become existential. China’s latest money supply data is one of those moments.​

China’s $48 Trillion Shock

China’s broad money supply (M2) has now blasted past $45–48 trillion in dollar terms, the highest on record and more than double the U.S. M2 stock.​

This is not a stimulus tweak; it is a full-blown monetary event.

CEIC and MacroMicro show China’s M2 at roughly $45.6–45.7 trillion by mid‑2025, with continued growth into late 2025.​

Analysts now estimate China’s M2 above $47 trillion, surpassing the combined totals of the U.S. and EU.​

When Beijing prints at this scale, the liquidity does not sit quietly in bank accounts. Historically, China’s credit waves break on hard assets and commodities, not just domestic equities.​

Paper Flood vs. Metal Reality

Here’s where it gets systemically dangerous.

Global silver mine production is “effectively capped” around 800–830 million ounces per year, according to world geological sources (the Silver Institute and multiple recent analyses.​)

Yet widely discussed market estimates now put just two Western banks — Bank of America and Citi — at a combined 4.4 billion ounces of silver short exposure.​ That means a single slice of the Western banking system is short the equivalent of over five years of global mine supply.

You are not going to quietly “buy back” 4.4 billion ounces of silver. It does not exist in deliverable form.​

At the same time:

The silver market is in its fifth consecutive year of structural deficit, with cumulative shortfalls since 2021 approaching 800 million ounces.​

Annual deficits in the 200–350 million ounce range are becoming the norm, not an exception.​

So while China is ramping up its fiat firehose, the West is sitting on levered paper promises tied to a metal that is already in deficit and structurally tight.

Commodity Supercycle 2.0

This is not just about “higher prices.” It is about a potential repricing of reality.

Silver is no longer just a “precious metal” narrative. It sits at the intersection of:

Monetary debasement: Central banks and governments eroding the value of fiat through endless balance‑sheet expansion.​

Industrial necessity: Exploding demand from solar, military, aerospace, EVs, electronics and AI infrastructure in a market where mine supply growth has stalled and development timelines stretch 7–10 years.​

Multiple industry sources now warn that ongoing supply deficits, depleted inventories in Shanghai and London, and concentrated short positions have created a fragile, intervention‑dependent market.​

That is exactly the environment where a liquidity shock from China’s side and a risk event on Western balance sheets can trigger a disorderly move — not a gentle uptrend.

Fiat Is Infinite. Metals Are Not.

The core problem is brutally simple:

Fiat: Can be created in any quantity, at any time, by a political decision.

Metal: Takes capital, geology, permitting, energy, and years of risk to bring out of the ground.​

China is accelerating the fiat side of that equation.​

The West is over‑levered on the paper side of the metals trade.​

And the underlying physical side of the market is already strained.

That is not a macro “setup.” It is a slow‑motion train wreck.

What Smart Money Does Now

In an environment like this, the rational move is clear:

Rotate a meaningful portion of savings out of fiat claims and into real metal — physical gold and silver, fully paid, unencumbered.​

Treat paper derivatives and highly levered exposures as speculation, not “safe haven” assets.

Fiat currencies are now in a race to the bottom. Metals are not racing anywhere; they are simply being re‑priced against a shrinking unit of trust.

If China’s monetary explosion collides with Western short exposure in a tight physical market, the “squeeze” will not be a spike — it will be a reset. And when that happens, the rotation out of paper and into metal will not be a trade. It will be self‑preservation.



