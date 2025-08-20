Trump Inc.: The Presidency for Sale

By Niko Moretti | Investigative Report

Washington, D.C. — In just five months, President Donald Trump has managed what few leaders in modern history have dared: turned the executive branch of the United States into a sprawling business empire, one that appears to serve his personal fortune first and the American public a distant second.

The numbers tell a story of staggering self‑dealing. Trump’s net worth, by multiple financial disclosures, has jumped an estimated 40% since January — a meteoric rise not powered by policy success or a surging economy, but by a tapestry of private schemes, foreign patronage, and what experts call the most egregious conflicts of interest ever recorded in the Oval Office.

The First Week Shock: TrumpCoin

On Day Three of his presidency, the official White House website—paid for by American taxpayers—featured an announcement bizarre in its brazenness: TrumpCoin, a private cryptocurrency “launched by the President” himself. The promotional materials not only bore the presidential seal but promised retail investors “access to the Trump economy.” Within days, the coin’s market cap soared, fueled by speculation and official proximity. Former ethics counsel Norman Eisen said bluntly: “This isn’t just tacky. It’s corruption, digitized.”

The Damascus Connection

By mid‑February, Trump was on what the White House billed as a “peace and security tour” of the Middle East. Yet multiple sources confirm that in Damascus, Syria, his entourage quietly scouted real estate. Documents obtained by this newsroom show blueprints branded “Trump Tower Damascus” filed through shell companies linked to the Trump Organization. This, in a nation ravaged by war and international sanctions, suggested not U.S. diplomacy in action, but America’s top diplomat securing beachfront property in the rubble.

Gifts from the Gulf

Weeks later, Qatar is reported to have delivered to Trump a Gulfstream 500 jet “as a diplomatic courtesy.” But aviation experts point out the plane was registered through private holding firms directly connected to Trump assets. In Saudi Arabia, similarly, Trump announced “joint ventures in tourism infrastructure” — which upon closer examination proved to be Trump‑branded golf properties in Riyadh and Jeddah.

This pattern — mixing foreign policy travel with personal business expansion — is the precise behavior the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause was written to prevent.

The $500,000 Club: Pay to Play, Literally

Even Trump’s children joined the family grift. Eric and Don Jr. unveiled a new entity: “The Executive Branch,” a members‑only private club priced at $500,000 a year for entry. Its pitch was unambiguous: “Exclusive access to the Trump family, including the President.” In other words — half a million buys you the ear of the Commander in Chief. Call it lobbying 2.0, or more bluntly: extortion.

Perhaps the most explosive revelation comes not from rumor or whispers, but from official filings with the Office of Government Ethics (OGE). Records confirm President Trump purchased at least $100 million in U.S. Treasury bonds since taking office.

Why is this staggering? Because federal bonds rise in value when interest rates fall. And who has been the loudest voice demanding rate cuts since January? Donald J. Trump. Policy and personal enrichment now exist in perfect lockstep.

“This isn’t theoretical conflict anymore,” says former Fed official Sarah Bloom Raskin. “If the Fed cuts rates under White House pressure, Trump isn’t just benefitting politically—he benefits personally, to the tune of tens of millions.”

The President of the United States is now effectively trading on inside information he alone can manufacture. A constitutionally independent central bank becomes merely another gear in the Trump Inc. machine.

The Bigger Picture: System Rigged, Rules Rewritten

Trump’s presidency, in practice, reads less like governance and more like a hostile corporate takeover:

Write the rules.

Trade on the rules.

Profit from the rules.

This is the same game America’s elites have always played. Trump has simply stripped away the pretense.

In Damascus, in Doha, on Wall Street and at Mar‑a‑Lago, the pattern is identical: policy is subservient to portfolio. And in this arrangement, the public is not the client. The public is the mark.

Democracy for Sale

Five months in, America is no longer led by a president. It is managed by a proprietor. A man leveraging the awesome machinery of the republic as the world’s largest “family office.”

The questions now grow unavoidable: How long can a democracy function when the highest office in the land doubles as the most brazen self‑dealing enterprise in history? And if this behavior is tolerated, what precedent does it set for every future president who realizes that power doesn’t just corrupt—power pays?

🔍 This is not mere corruption. It’s a conversion of the presidency into a personal hedge fund. And like every casino owner knows, the house always wins.

