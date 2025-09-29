Jon Little states



The next earnings report for Aya Gold & Silver is scheduled for November 12, 2025. Based on both the spiking prices in silver coupled with the volume of Silver ore mined at Zgrounder, Jon Little stated the following, " Aya’s next earnings report will be like Gene Kelly splashing through puddles in Singin’ in the Rain—every raindrop a new reason for jubilation.”

Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA) is delivering an extraordinary opportunity right now—a rare entry point after the market’s brief, manufactured volatility triggered by the Blue Orca short-seller attack.



With shares rebounding over 13.5% Friday September 26th and adding another 6% September 29th on unusually high volume, the stock demonstrates not just resilience but outright market defiance in the face of adversity.

The numbers don’t lie: Over 3 million shares returned. A net positive of 2.1 (net flow) million shares returned today while just 970,000 remain out on loan points to rapid-fire short covering, suggesting that a significant number of those betting against Aya are scrambling to reverse course before facing catastrophic losses on the upside move.

Short Covering: The Powder Keg Ignites

Short interest reached a staggering 18.1 million shares recently—over 66 days to cover at current volume—creating a classic setup for a sustained squeeze as capital pours in to correct the artificially induced drop. Friday’s action and today’s follow-through saw Aya recover virtually all of Thursday’s drawdown, pushing shares firmly above the critical $15 CAD level. This relentless demand for shares, coupled with a rapid liquidation of short positions, offers rare transparency into a market-wide capitulation among short sellers.

Blue Orca Report: A Failed Hit Job

The so-called “smoking gun” claim from Blue Orca—that Aya fabricated 50 million ounces of “phantom” silver in Morocco—has already begun to unravel under scrutiny. The company has categorically rejected these allegations as baseless, emphasizing robust third-party NI 43-101 resource verification, over $100 million in cash reserves, and newly announced NI 43-101 updates set to land in Q4 2025. These will serve as a further audit, putting to rest any remaining doubt while demanding short sellers cover increasingly untenable positions.

Outperformance and Macro Tailwinds

Operational results are just as compelling. Aya’s silver production soared 141% year-over-year in Q2 2025, and mill recoveries are exceeding plan—right as silver rallied 17% in September. Analysts have already raised full-year EPS forecasts and reaffirmed a consensus $20+ price target, cementing Aya’s status as one of the highest-upside, lowest-risk silver equities in a supply-constrained global metals market.

Bottom Line: The Time to Act Is Now

Aya Gold & Silver is not just surviving this orchestrated short assault—it is inflicting maximum pain on the short side and rewarding patient shareholders with immediate, substantial gains. With a high-profile short report now being disproved in real time, fundamentals decisively improving, and analyst price targets sharply higher, the call to action is clear: Step up and take advantage of this brief, manufactured window. The short squeeze is underway and silver sector tailwinds are only just beginning

