In the volatile world of high-stakes mining and resource finance, few actors have drawn as much scrutiny—and suspicion—as Blue Orca Capital, a firm notorious for orchestrated short-selling campaigns under the guise of investigative reporting. Its latest assault, a sensational hit piece targeting Aya Gold & Silver and echo-chambered by Investing.com, reads like a textbook case of market manipulation: filled with unsubstantiated claims, cherry-picked data, and timing suspiciously aligned with surging short interest across major silver and gold ETFs.

False Pretenses: Blue Orca’s Misinformation Playbook

Blue Orca’s exposé, alleging Aya Gold & Silver fabricated over 50 million ounces of “phantom silver” at the Zgounder mine, stands on disputed resource estimates and integrity smears against Aya’s geological team. The attack leverages a 2021 technical update—while glaringly ignoring three years of progress, expansion drilling, and independent audits. Yet the real scandal is how these claims, void of meaningful investigation, spiral through financial news without skepticism or context, leaving retail investors exposed to baseless panic and manufactured selloffs.

Dissecting Blue Orca’s Crime Scene

This isn’t Blue Orca’s first rodeo. The firm’s fingerprints are all over a string of market flash crashes, fueled by what many call “financial hit jobs” built on questionable, outdated, or easily refutable data:

Atlantic Lithium: Targeted with bribery allegations just as key licenses came up for debate, triggering devastating share declines.

Enviva Inc.: Accused of “greenwashing” in a story later rebutted, but not before stock values were gutted.

FMC, Sun Communities, Samsonite, GDS Holdings: Blue Orca’s playbook repeats—short positions established, sensational claims published, panic unleashed, profits booked.

Each time, their reports precede massive short interest spikes, as seen with Aya—where short positions in silver ETFs (SLV, GLD, PSLV) soared right alongside Blue Orca’s publication. The coordination and timing suggest deliberate efforts not to inform, but to profit from fear.

Pattern of Panic: Profiteering from Deception

Blue Orca doesn’t hide its bias—it openly admits its short positions in target companies, even boasting about the trading opportunities their disclosures create. That transparency, however, comes dressed as candor when in reality it’s a flashing red warning of self-interest. Their sensationalist exposés are rarely subjected to forensic scrutiny before the fallout begins; outlets like Investing.com too often regurgitate their narratives, compounding the damage and credibility issues.

Aya Gold & Silver: The Silver Lining

Contrast this with Aya Gold & Silver, which remains a beacon of operational transparency and growth in Morocco’s rich silver fields. Despite enduring an engineered 16% selloff, Aya Gold & Silver’s fundamentals remain robust:

The Zgounder mine has delivered over 10 million ounces of silver since 2021, with ongoing results matching rigorous independent estimates.

More than 350,000 meters of drilling has confirmed extensions and resource growth, and top-tier independent consultants and European institutional lenders have validated Aya’s disclosures.

Management’s alignment—evidenced by insider buying during the market panic—is a testament to the company’s faith in its operations and long-term outlook.

Consensus analyst ratings continue to point far higher than Aya’s current depressed valuation, with targets in the +$20 range from banking giants like CIBC and Citigroup—signaling strong institutional endorsement in the face of transient volatility.

The Bigger Picture: Silver Inventory Crisis

Market manipulators, like Blue Orca, thrive on periods of uncertainty. But the tightening of global silver inventories means that physical silver assets like Aya Gold & Silver are uniquely positioned for long-term upside. Investors who look past the noise and recognize the orchestrated nature of Blue Orca’s “crime scene” stand to capitalize when order returns and value asserts itself.

Aya’s Categorical Rejection: Putting Rumors to Rest

Aya Gold & Silver met Blue Orca’s allegations head-on, publishing a decisive rebuttal that lays out verifiable facts:

Aya Gold & Silver has published a statement categorically rejecting the erroneous and misleading allegations made in today’s short-seller report. (by embattled Blue Orca)

Blue Orca’s report contains false statements and inaccuracies about Aya’s management, operations, and resource base

We believe is designed to benefit the short seller at the expense of shareholders.

THE FACTS

Resource Reliability: Since 2020, Aya has produced >10 Moz Ag with mined ounces reconciling to the 2021 NI 43-101 resource estimate.

Extensive Drilling: Over 350,000 m of drilling since 2021 has strengthened confidence and demonstrated extensions at Zgounder and regional targets.

Independent Verification: Resources were prepared by P&E Mining Consultants under NI 43-101 and validated by the EBRD’s independent review in connection with its credit facility.

Updated Mine Plan: A new Zgounder technical report (Q4-2025) will integrate open-pit and underground and is expected to demonstrate increased ounces and ~10 years of mine life.

Financial Strength: ~US$115M in cash, robust operating cash flow from Zgounder, and transformative Boumadine’s PEA on track for year-end.

Importantly, management alignment remains strong with insider buying — with executives and board members buying shares on market today, underscoring confidence in Aya’s fundamentals.



EMPHASIS:



Blue Orca is losing substantial credibility amongst market experts because of “their disturbing and orchestrated prior campaigns that have crumbled on closer inspection”



including their egregious pattern of ” alarmist and fabricated negative PR attempts to sway investors with bogus reports—designed to profit short sellers at shareholders’ expense.”



With the SEC reportedly scrutinizing Blue Orca’s tactics, the pattern of market sabotage becomes clearer—and more dangerous.

Conclusion: Buy the Dip, Don’t Buy the Panic

The evidence is overwhelming: Blue Orca’s raid on Aya Gold & Silver is not an expose, but a criminal pattern of market sabotage dressed as financial journalism. Aya Gold & Silver stands unbroken, a premier silver asset with world-class credentials and proven resilience. Smart investors ignore orchestrated panics and seek out value—making Aya not just a survivor, but the silver hero in a market desperate for integrity.

