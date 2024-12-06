Urgent Need for Silver as Western Solar Plan Aims for Energy Independence Amidst Growing Supply Challenges

by Jon Forrest Little

Nevada is experiencing a massive solar energy boom, with Esmeralda County at the epicenter of this renewable energy revolution. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is advancing several large-scale solar projects in the state, particularly in Esmeralda County, as part of a broader initiative to expand solar development on public lands across the Western United States.



Esmeralda County, Nevada's smallest county, is facing the prospect of hosting what could become North America's largest solar project. The proposed Esmeralda 7 development would cover more than 62,000 acres (about 185 square miles) of largely undeveloped land west of Tonopah Nevada



Tonopah had the USA’s richest silver deposits and still does

Summa Silver and The Hughes Project in Tonopah Nevada

The Hughes Project, operated by Summa Silver (SSVRF), is located in the historic Tonopah mining district of Nevada. Tonopah, known as the "Queen of the Silver Camps," was one of the richest silver producers in the United States. The district produced millions of silver and gold ounces during its heyday, with peak production occurring between 1910-1914. The establishment of the Federal Reserve in 1913 eventually put the mining camps out of business but the Silver is still there.

89,000 acre Solar Farm adjacent to Tonopah Nevada

This project, along with three other proposed solar and energy storage projects nearby, could potentially transform over 89,000 acres of Esmeralda County into a vast solar energy complex.

The Department of the Interior's Western Solar Plan is a key driver of this solar expansion. The plan, recently updated and expanded, now covers 11 western states and makes over 31 million acres of public lands available for potential solar development.

This update reflects changes in technology and the increasing demand for solar energy development. The plan aims to streamline the permitting process for solar projects while also considering environmental and cultural factors.

Impact on Esmeralda County

The solar boom presents both opportunities and challenges for Esmeralda County:

Economic potential: The county could benefit from increased economic activity and potential job creation. Environmental concerns: Some residents worry about the impact on the county's natural beauty and dark skies. Infrastructure strain: The massive projects could put pressure on the county's limited infrastructure and resources.

Silver: The Critical Material for Solar Expansion

As Nevada and the Western United States embrace this solar revolution, it's crucial to recognize the pivotal role of silver in making this expansion possible. Silver's unique properties make it an indispensable component in the production of solar panels and other renewable energy technologies.

What are the key elements of the proposed updated Western Solar Plan?



The proposed plan would:

• Make more than 31 million acres of public land in 11 states available for application for solar development and eliminate variance lands as a category.

• Allow solar applications within 15 miles of existing or proposed transmission lines (69kv lines and larger), and beyond that distance on previously disturbed lands.

• Exclude development in areas with a high likelihood of resource conflict, including with sensitive wildlife or cultural resources.

• Apply only to solar projects that are 5 megawatts or larger and connect to the grid. • Allow solar development applications in areas with up to a 10 percent slope.

• Ensure project requirements to avoid, minimize, and compensate for adverse impacts.

LOOK HOW MASSIVE THIS SOLAR PROJECT REALLY IS



updated Western Solar Plan

Let me rephrase how much land is part of the Department of Interior (Bureau of Land Management) New Western Solar Plan

More than 31 million acres of public land in 11 states available for solar development and eliminate variance lands as a category





The proposed updated Western Solar Plan identifies areas for potential solar development on BLM-managed public lands across the West. It expands the planning area from the original six states (AZ, CA, CO, NV, NM, UT) to include five additional states (ID, MT, OR, WA, and WY).

Why Silver is Essential for Solar Energy

Unmatched conductivity: Silver is the most electrically conductive metal, making it ideal for efficiently capturing and transmitting solar energy. Superior reflectivity: Silver's reflective properties enhance the performance of solar panels by maximizing light capture. Durability: Silver's resistance to corrosion ensures the longevity of solar installations.

Growing Demand Amidst Supply Constraints

The rapid acceleration of solar energy projects to meet Net Zero milestones is driving an unprecedented demand for silver. This comes at a time when silver has been in a structural deficit for five consecutive years, creating a perfect storm of supply and demand dynamics.

Beyond Solar: Silver's Critical Role in Green Technologies

The importance of silver extends beyond solar panels. The metal is also crucial in the production of electric vehicles and advanced battery technologies. As geopolitical tensions rise, the demand for silver-zinc batteries, preferred in military applications for their thermal properties and underwater functionality, is set to increase dramatically.

The Silver Squeeze

The convergence of these factors – the solar boom, the electric vehicle revolution, and the increasing military demand – is putting immense pressure on silver supplies.



This "silver squeeze" could potentially impact the pace and scale of renewable energy adoption, including the ambitious solar projects planned for Nevada and other Western states.

Looking Ahead

As we marvel at the scale of solar development unfolding across Nevada's deserts, it's important to recognize the critical role of silver in making this clean energy future possible.

Policymakers, industry leaders, and investors must consider strategies to ensure a stable and sufficient supply of this precious metal to support the continued growth of solar energy and other green technologies.



The solar boom in Nevada, particularly in Esmeralda County, is not just a local phenomenon but a microcosm of a global shift towards renewable energy. As we embrace this cleaner future, understanding and addressing the critical material needs, especially silver, will be paramount to sustaining this green energy revolution.