In our journey through the Silver Academy newsletter, we've explored profound philosophical concepts through the lens of precious metals. From Schrödinger's cat to Plato's allegory of the cave, and John Stuart Mill's "do no harm" principle, we've delved into intellectual waters as deep as the ocean itself.

Now, as we hoist our own ideas up the Jolly Roger flagpole, let's consider a new nautical metaphor which I’m calling "The Planks on the Pirate Ship Predicament” or (PPSP)

The Planks on the Pirate Ship Predicament

conceptualizing global well-being and the interconnectedness of human flourishing.

Imagine a vast pirate ship, its deck encircled by planks extending outward like spokes on a wheel.

These planks represent individual lives, with their length symbolizing overall well-being and life expectancy.

For those born into privilege, each positive life event or advantage acts as a carpenter, extending their plank further over calm seas. Education, professional development, and access to healthcare all contribute to lengthening one's plank.

Conversely, those born into disadvantage find their planks shortened by circumstances beyond their control.

Lack of education, poor healthcare, and limited opportunities act as termites, gnawing away at their life prospects. The cruel irony is that often, the extension of one plank comes at the cost of another's shortening.

Consider the global marketplace: A heart-healthy superfood discovered in a developing nation may extend the planks of wealthy consumers while simultaneously shortening those of local children forced into exploitative labor to meet demand.

Similarly, life-saving medical equipment may lengthen planks in developed countries while shortening those of workers in sweatshops producing these items.

illustrates the complex ethical dilemmas of our interconnected world.

It challenges us to consider the hidden costs of our consumption and the ripple effects of our choices.

As we navigate the turbulent seas of global economics we should look for methods (or best practices) where the rising tide of progress truly lifts all ships.

This metaphor serves as a metaphor that in our global village, the well-being of one often comes at the expense of another.

It calls for a reevaluation of our systems so my longer plank doesn’t force somewhere on the other side of the globe to walk a shorter walk

Holding Gold and Silver increases the length of your wooden plank without shortening the length of your neighbors plank

The creation of fiat money through printing has devastating consequences for those furthest from the source of new currency. As newly minted money enters the economy, it benefits those closest to its point of injection first, allowing them to purchase goods and services before prices rise.

This uneven distribution of monetary benefits exacerbates wealth inequality, leaving those on the periphery struggling with diminished purchasing power.

Inflation acts as a hidden tax, eroding the value of savings and wages. A 10% inflation rate can impose a 7% tax on the average family's real wealth, transferring that value to the government. This burden falls disproportionately on lower- and middle-income households, who spend a larger portion of their income on necessities like food and energy.

Fiat money enables governments to fund prolonged wars without public support by simply printing more currency. This disconnects politicians from the economic consequences of conflict, allowing unpopular wars to continue indefinitely.

Currency debasement leads to social decay, as seen today as well as in ancient Rome. When authorities resorted to devaluing currency, it paralyzed food production and marketing, disintegrating society's economic organization.

This breakdown in economic order can fuel crime, social misery, and civil unrest.

Gold and silver, unlike fiat currencies, present no counterparty risk.

Holding these precious metals doesn't diminish the wealth of others, as their value isn't artificially manipulated through printing. In contrast, the US dollar, as the world's reserve currency, is exported globally, often creating economic instability in developing nations that are forced to accumulate dollar reserves, perpetuating a cycle of debt and economic dependence.



Final thoughts, sorry everyone I’m Doubling Down with our nautical motif





As we navigate the treacherous waters we must unite against the fiat overlords who manipulate our planks for their gain.

Our solidarity is our lifeboat, keeping us afloat amidst the storms of chaos, war, distractions and our sea sick bouncing off the icebergs of unending wars and manufactured crises.

Should we falter, let's ready our harpoons of knowledge, innovation, and compassion to fend off the circling sharks of oppression.

Through Gold and Silver as monetary metals, we can extend all planks, creating a seaworthy vessel of global prosperity. The tide of change is rising – shall we answer the call to set sail towards a more rational future?

Yes we shall, Yes we shall.





