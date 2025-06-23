We are pleased to report that we have reached out to US House Rep Thomas Massie staff and colleagues and are now on our way to support his sensible legislation and provide “boots on the ground” reporting

Thomas Massie, the U.S. Representative from Kentucky, has introduced several significant pieces of legislation and taken notable stances that distinguish him from many of his colleagues, particularly on issues related to monetary policy, war powers, and resisting neoconservative foreign intervention.

Here’s a detailed look at why he this underdog will prevail triumphant

Massie Not Taken a Penny from AIPAC

Massie is one of the rare Republicans who has not only resisted but also publicly opposed the influence of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and its affiliated groups.

In fact, he has been targeted by AIPAC-funded attack ads for his votes against foreign aid and military intervention, especially regarding Israel. Despite this, Massie has not accepted financial support from AIPAC and has criticized the group’s influence, emphasizing his commitment to constitutional principles over lobbying pressures.

He has described himself as a “true conservative” and holds one of the most conservative lifetime ratings among Kentucky congressmen, but on matters of war and peace, he often aligns with libertarian and progressive voices against interventionism.

2. Introduced a Bill to End the Federal Reserve (How Ending the Fed Would End Wars)

Massie has introduced the Federal Reserve Board Abolition Act, which would dissolve the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, the 12 regional Federal Reserve banks, and repeal the Federal Reserve Act of 1913. The bill argues that the Federal Reserve’s power to create money out of thin air enables the federal government to finance large-scale deficit spending, including military interventions and wars, without the direct accountability of raising taxes or borrowing from the public.

By “monetizing the debt,” the Federal Reserve essentially prints money to buy government debt, which allows the government to spend beyond its means. This process, Massie and his supporters argue, makes it easier for the U.S. to engage in costly military adventures because the financial burden is hidden through inflation and currency devaluation rather than direct taxation or public borrowing. If the Federal Reserve were abolished, the government would have to rely more on explicit taxation or borrowing, which would make the cost of war more visible and potentially restrain interventionist policies.

3. Legislation Requiring Congressional Approval for War

Massie has been a leading voice in Congress for reasserting its constitutional authority over war powers. After President Trump’s unilateral airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites in 2025, Massie introduced a bipartisan War Powers Resolution with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) to prohibit U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict without explicit congressional approval.

Massie has repeatedly emphasized that the Constitution grants Congress, not the president, the power to declare war. He argues that the executive branch cannot unilaterally commit acts of war against sovereign nations that have not attacked the United States. This stance is consistent with his long-standing opposition to unauthorized military interventions and his calls for accountability in matters of war and peace.

4. Other Legislation and Stances Against Neoconservatism, Favorable to Gold and Silver

Massie’s legislative record reflects a broader skepticism of neoconservative foreign policy and a preference for monetary transparency and sound money:

Gold Reserve Transparency Act of 2025 (H.R. 3795): Massie introduced legislation requiring a full, public audit of U.S. gold reserves, including those held in “deep storage” locations such as Fort Knox. This bill is part of his broader push for transparency in the institutions that underpin the U.S. currency.

Opposition to Neoconservative Policies: Massie has consistently voted against foreign military aid packages and interventions, including those involving Israel, and has criticized what he sees as the neoconservative push for perpetual military engagement abroad. His stance has drawn criticism from both neoconservatives and pro-Israel lobbying groups.

Support for Traditional Money: Massie’s advocacy for auditing gold reserves and abolishing the Federal Reserve aligns with a broader movement in favor of sound money—currencies backed by tangible assets like gold and silver—rather than fiat money created by central banks.

Bipartisan Collaboration: Massie has worked across the aisle, notably with progressive Democrats, on issues like war powers and military intervention, demonstrating a willingness to prioritize constitutional principles over party loyalty

