I have accepted an invitation for a media sabbatical, so this newsletter will be on pause for the next 2 to 4 weeks, depending on the boots-on-the-ground (due diligence) schedule. I will provide intermittent updates, but regular posts will resume in two to four weeks.

In the meantime, keep an eye out for the following:

Continued stress in US financial markets, as the Fed is already stepping in with “stealth QE.” Increased uncertainty caused by tariffs. Walmart has already indicated that China is not paying the tariffs, but Trump wants “Walmart to eat the tariffs”-which is not how tariffs were originally presented. Both Home Depot and Target report this week; expect them to make similar statements.

Whenever there is pain in the streets-whether from geopolitical issues, wars, economic conflicts, turmoil, or debt-you have a recipe for gold and silver to continue their run. Keep stacking silver!

