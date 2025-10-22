Sanctions or Suicide? How Biden Triggered the Global Dollar Exodus

The fiasco kicked off with President Biden’s Russian sanctions. By freezing Moscow’s assets and weaponizing the global financial system, Washington didn’t just target Russia—it told every country on Earth that American dollars can disappear on a whim. The message landed: smart money—and nervous governments—ran for the exits and grabbed gold instead.

The “Big Beautiful Bill”: America’s Debt Carnival

Enter Trump and his “Big Beautiful Bill,” a bipartisan blowout masquerading as economic renewal. In reality, it was debt as far as the eye could see—and both parties dove in headfirst. The result? Ballooning deficits, asset bubbles, and a shrinking dollar for ordinary Americans. Populism this wasn’t; it was the same old binge spending, just with a new slogan.

Liberation Day Delusion: The Gravy Train Was Ours

“Liberation Day” was supposed to free America from China’s grip, but the real addict was Washington, desperate for cheap Chinese goods. Instead of a trade triumph, tariffs fueled higher inflation at home and taught Beijing the final lesson: never depend on the dollar. In every sense that matters, America handed China exactly what it wanted—motivation to dump Treasuries and trade elsewhere.

The Fed’s Infinite Do-Over: Print, Devalue, Repeat

Staring down the consequences of decades of reckless leverage, the Fed’s answer—again—was to slash rates and print more money. The ghosts of 2008 weren’t exorcised; they were simply invited back, with bigger appetites. Leverage went unaddressed, and inflation roared. The only lesson learned in Washington? You can always buy a little more time—until you can’t.

Aid Frenzy: Bombs, Billions, and the World’s Most Expensive “Allies”

Consider the numbers: since the 1990s, the United States has bankrolled 251 wars and armed interventions around the world. These aren’t humanitarian missions—they’re giant funnels moving money offshore. Here’s where the “aid” actually ended up:

Israel: More than $300 billion since 1948, including a multibillion-dollar weapons bonanza that’s flattened Gaza with U.S.-supplied firepower.​

Ukraine: $174 billion and counting since 2022, much of it for advanced weaponry and “economic support” that never seems to reach ordinary Ukrainians.​

Afghanistan: $2.3 trillion, thousands of armored vehicles and helicopters handed over, a nation left right back under Taliban rule.​

America’s Real Unity Project: Turning Aid Into a Money Laundering Machine

This is not “security.” It’s legalized looting with a bipartisan stamp. Every dollar marked for “military assistance” or “reconstruction” flows through a network of contractors, outsourcers, donors, and consultants. The real goal: park U.S. public funds far from scrutiny—where both Democrats and Republicans can gorge themselves without interference.

The Perpetual Ruling Class: From Congress to the White House

And just look at the roster running this show:

Chuck Schumer: 44 years in Congress, still at the pinnacle.​

Nancy Pelosi: 36 years representing San Francisco, decades in leadership.​

Bernie Sanders: Over 33 years in Congress, the Senate’s most senior independent.​

Chuck Grassley: An astonishing 44 years in the Senate, first elected in 1980.​

Mitch McConnell: Senator since 1985—four decades of “new ideas”.​

Ed Markey: Over 48 years between House and Senate.​

Ron Wyden: 44 years and counting.​

And then there’s the White House shuffle: two terms apiece from Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump—each promising change, each handing off a hotter potato.

“Trust Us To Fix This”: The Ultimate Punchline

So after decades of bipartisan blunder, endless war, and record inflation, this is the team promising to fix everything: career politicians whose greatest skill is holding onto their seats, and presidents who never saw a deficit or a war they didn’t like. The same faces, decade after decade—the very people who built this house of cards, now telling you to trust them to rebuild it.

If you’re waiting for a rescue, you might want to check the exits—because this is Washington’s idea of problem-solving: more wars, more aid, more debt, and a new round of promises from the same hands that broke it all in the first place.



What you should do?



Gold and silver are the ultimate “debasement trade”—a cynical bet that governments will always choose to dilute the currency to pay for wars, bailouts, and political failure.



Debasement is when the state silently drains value from every dollar by printing more money, erasing purchasing power instead of raising taxes. Two years ago, a pound of hamburger was $4—today it’s north of $8, while politicians promise stability and deliver inflation. Wars are financed, debt explodes, and your money quietly vanishes. In a rigged system like this, gold and silver aren’t investments—they’re a manifesto: refusal to be robbed by the political class, a hedge against ruin, the last honest money left.

Gold Fixes this





Doug Casey intern Lau Vegys writes



”As you can see, backing just M0—the narrowest measure of money, which includes physical cash in circulation and reserves held by banks at the Fed—could push gold past $22,000 per ounce. M1 would require $68,827, and M2 a staggering $79,699.

This just goes to show that while the final long-term price would depend on the level of backing—say, 20% versus 100%—even a partial move by the U.S. government to restore monetary credibility would send gold prices soaring.

Sounds great, right? Well, sure—if you already own gold. But such a move would almost certainly require a sharp dollar devaluation first.

And yes, this also means anyone not holding gold and other “real assets”—like silver, natural resources, and commodities—would see a sharp drop in their standard of living.

Now, personally, I’m not banking on a full return to the gold standard anytime soon, but I can easily see the U.S. taking incremental steps to stabilize the system and rebuild confidence in a devalued dollar”