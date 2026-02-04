At today’s spot of 91.52 dollars per ounce, David Bateman’s four silver strikes now look like a masterclass in conviction investing. His 15.77‑million‑ounce stack has transformed from a contrarian hoard into a leveraged bet on the endgame of the current monetary system.

Across the four tranches

March 28, 2025 (12.69M oz at about 33.19)

July 1, 2025 (800K oz at ~36)

December 6, 2025 (350K oz at 57)

and February 2, 2026 (1.93M oz at 81.89)—his blended cost basis sits just under $40 per ounce.

Mark that entire 15.77‑million‑ounce pile to today’s 91.52, and you’re looking at a position value north of 1.44 billion dollars, with unrealized profit on the order of 770–820 million dollars depending on the exact intraday prints and rounding you use in copy.

In rough terms, he’s turned a mid‑600‑million‑dollar cost basis into well over double that in less than a year.​

And we are still early in this bull run

The striking part is not just the gain, but the pattern. He didn’t “nail the bottom” and walk away; he kept buying size at 33, then 36, then 57, then over 80—pressing the trade as the thesis validated in real time.

That is exactly the behavior our “What Would David Bateman Do? You Should Too” feature held up as the playbook: front‑run the herd into physical, ignore the ridicule in the 20s and low‑30s, and keep accumulating while the system still lets you.



Moral of the Story



The moral of the story for our readers is brutally simple: our newsletter keeps saying “buy silver while it’s boring,”

Bateman actually did it with nearly 630 million dollars, and now the math speaks louder than any narrative.

The only real difference between his outcome and what was available to the average subscriber is position size, not direction

Let’s recall the reasons David Bateman bought his first purchase of nearly 13 million ounces.



In his own words

Bateman wrote:



”Here are the reasons I invested close to a billion dollars in precious metals over the past six months—including the purchase of 1.5% of the annual global silver supply (12.69 million ounces) :



The global monetary system is about to collapse (The Great Reset, or Basel Endgame).



The biggest credit bubble in history will soon pop ($300T).



There is no way the US can refinance its $28T in maturing treasuries in the next 4 years without an obscene amount of printing.



Trump tariffs are hastening the collapse, and it’s by design.



Gold and silver are the only meaningful life raft. Physical possession is everything.



The whole world right now is a sophisticated game of musical chairs; the chairs are precious metals.



Crypto is a psyop. Those who purchase will have no chair when the music stops.



Real estate, crypto, stocks and bonds will all lose significantly compared to precious metals.



The banking system has been meticulously designed to seize your assets to buoy up a collapsing banking sector (see The Great Taking). You have ZERO counter party risk with precious metals.



I’m up 20% already, on most of my purchases.



This is not a drill. Your grandkids someday will either muse or lament this financial decision you’re now faced with. Don’t fail them.



Not financial advice. For educational purposes only”



