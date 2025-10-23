Foreword: On Tuesday, October 21, both spot gold and silver experienced a dramatic selloff—an event marked by steep price declines and heightened volatility. While unsettling for many investors, this kind of aggressive downward move is a well-established feature at the onset of major bull markets in precious metals. History shows that powerful interests use such tactics to flush out weak hands and discourage quick gains, making it “necessary” as a psychological reset before the true upward momentum unfolds. Such smashes are engineered to maximize pain among leveraged traders and retail investors, paving the way for a renewed rally driven by those with conviction.



A growing body of evidence and firsthand accounts from market veterans debunks the myth of free, transparent price discovery in Western gold and silver markets, especially within the U.S. and London-based COMEX and LBMA systems.



These markets, dominated by paper derivatives, futures, and options contracts, have long been used as sophisticated tools to manipulate prices, suppress physical demand, and shape investor psychology. This manipulation is not just theory—it is documented in leaked cables and insider confessions revealing a deliberate strategy of inducing volatility and demoralizing those who try to save or invest in precious metals for the long term.​

The Origins and Motives of Paper Market Manipulation

Deliberately Demoralizing the Public and Suppressing Physical Ownership in a Global Financial Power Play.

When the U.S. lifted its ban on private gold ownership in 1973, authorities and major financial institutions immediately recognized the threat posed by renewed retail interest in real gold and silver. In a cable between London and New York, dealers openly admitted their goal was to create a “sizable gold futures market,” overwhelming the tiny physical market with massive volumes of paper trades. The idea was simple but devastating: use volatility and price swings in futures to shake the confidence of physical holders, keep them from hoarding, and nudge the public away from using precious metals as savings. Their own words confirm the intent: “Large volume futures dealing would create a highly volatile market. In turn, the volatile price movements would diminish the initial demand for physical holding and most likely negate long-term hoarding by US citizens.”​

The Mechanics of COMEX and LBMA Price Suppression

By flooding the markets with “paper gold” and “paper silver”—often mere promises of metal never physically delivered—Western bullion banks, operating alongside central banks, have created an illusion of abundant supply. Insider Peter Hamro, a veteran of the gold industry, exposed the “alchemical production of paper gold” as the core method of market rigging. The vast majority of what passes for gold trades are not bars or coins, but credits on an account. As Hamro described, “It was easy to sell them gold that simply didn’t exist. And… gold with your name on it had already been promised to ten others.”​

This led to a critical problem: the ratio between physical and paper silver now exceeds 360:1, meaning for every ounce of actual silver, there are hundreds of ounces worth of claims in the futures market. The same logic holds for gold. Massive volumes are traded daily just to prevent critical price levels from being breached, with more gold and silver flowing from West to East as Asian buyers recognize the opportunity to accumulate “cheap” metal while Western investors lose interest due to emotional fatigue induced by perpetual volatility.​

Psychological Warfare: Demoralization and Distrust

The deliberate introduction of volatility isn’t merely financial—it’s psychological. Frequent price swings, orchestrated selloffs, and technical breakdowns are designed to foster anxiety, confusion, and ultimately distrust in the utility of gold and silver as protective assets. The U.S. and Europe have spent decades ridiculing gold as a “relic,” convincing advisors and clients that precious metals are not tools for modern portfolios. Yet, history and mathematics repeatedly show that gold and silver preserve purchasing power through all manners of currency debasement—something Asian cultures have always appreciated and never stopped practicing.​

The Tide Is Turning: Collateral Risks and Systemic Breakdown

Recent shortages, ETF suspensions (notably in India and China), and physical outflows from COMEX and LBMA vaults are exposing the system’s fragility. When ETFs cannot secure silver for their shares and London runs out of immediate delivery supply, it’s a sign that paper promises are finally colliding with physical reality. Rehypothecation scandals—where the same collateral is pledged to multiple parties—further erode trust, raising the risk that entire classes of assets are revealed as fraudulent or fictitious.​

The threat, insiders warn, is that once a single corner of the metals market is exposed, cracks quickly spread across the entire structure, leading investors everywhere to question what truly backs the assets they own. This beach ball suppression—holding prices underwater for years—inevitably leads to explosive revaluations and global movement towards hard assets when faith in fiat and paper instruments finally breaks down.​

Conclusion: Navigating Investment in an Age of Manipulation

For those seeking to safeguard wealth in an era of historic monetary debasement, education is critical. Understanding how paper derivatives serve as levers for price control, and why physical gold and silver offer real protection against currency debasement, corporate propaganda, and political risk, empowers individuals to sidestep the emotional traps set by Western market manipulation. As central banks and institutions quietly accumulate bullion, retail investors must recognize that volatility, psychological warfare, and negative press are features—not bugs—of a system desperate to keep gold and silver from signaling the truth. The era of “beach ball under water” price suppression is nearing its end, and those prepared to act in advance stand to benefit most



Video Feature



This is one of the best explanations of how gold and silver manipulation works by Dr Chris Martenson (founder of Peak Financial Investing) and his colleague Paul Kiker of Kiker Wealth Management.

This is worth posting again and again.



A cable revealed by WikiLeaks shows that the gold futures market was deliberately engineered as a deceptive strategy to undermine precious metals investors. The banking and political elite intended to create volatility and suppress physical demand, with the goal of discouraging the public from buying and hoarding gold and silver long-term





end of segment