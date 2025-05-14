The European Central Bank is quietly pushing lenders to cut dependence on dollar funding, fearing a Trump White House might weaponize Federal Reserve liquidity tools or destabilize currency markets. This precautionary shift-triggered by memories of Trump’s erratic 2017-2021 policies-is tremendously bullish for gold and silver, as reduced dollar reliance historically coincides with investors flocking to hard assets.

Meanwhile, Japan has been discreetly trimming its $1.1 trillion stash of U.S. Treasuries since 2022, accelerating after Trump’s 2024 tariff threats against Tokyo.

The BoJ’s diversification into euros and gold signals eroding faith in dollar hegemony-a direct catalyst for precious metal demand, since gold thrives when reserve currencies face credibility crises.

Both moves reflect deepening anxiety about America approaching $37 trillion debt mountain and Trump’s potential interference with Fed operations. When central banks lose confidence in dollar stability, they historically stockpile bullion as insurance-explaining why gold hit $3,400/oz recently amid these reports. Silver often rides gold’s coattails in such dollar distrust cycles, particularly as industrial demand for solar tech compounds its monetary appeal.

Addendum to this morning’s article





