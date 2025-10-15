Aya Gold and Silver (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) is pleased to announce record quarterly production, recoveries, and throughput at its Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Q3-2025 Operational Summary

Record silver production of 1.35 million (“M”) ounces (“oz”), a 29% increase over Q2 2025, driven by higher throughput and improved grades.

Ore processed averaged 3,326 tonnes per day (“tpd”), representing an 11% improvement over Q2-2025 and running 23% above nameplate capacity.

Average head grade of 146 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”).

Recovery averaged 92.5%, reflecting optimized blending and circuit performance and exceeding feasibility study expectations.

Sustained high mill availability at 96% underscoring consistent operational discipline and reliability.

“Zgounder delivered another exceptional quarter, achieving record third-quarter production, recoveries, and throughput—all while improving grade,” said Benoit La Salle, President and CEO. La Salle continued, “Our quarter-over-quarter gains underscore the strength of our team and the benefits of disciplined execution. Building on this strong performance, we continue to optimize operations, laying the foundation for a robust finish to the year and sustained momentum into 2026.”



Q3-2025 Summary Production Results

Q3-2025 Operational Update

Underground development and stope sequencing advanced during the quarter, supporting an average mining rate of 1,276 tpd at 158 g/t Ag. Underground tonnage and grade have normalized, positioning the mine for sustained feed grades through year-end.

Open-pit operations during the quarter focused on stripping the northeast section, with waste movement proceeding as planned. Additional mobile equipment arriving in Q4 is expected to lift open-pit ore production above 2,000 tpd by Q1-2026. Blast-movement control and bench-by-bench modeling are expected to further enhance grade control.

Record throughput and recovery were achieved at the processing plant through improved blending, circuit optimization, and increased tailings-pumping capacity, allowing for steadier, higher-rate milling.

Aya expects continued operational improvement through Q4-2025. The mill is currently running above 3,700 tpd, and recoveries maintained above 90%. With over 150,000 tonnes of stockpiled ore available, Zgounder is well positioned heading into the end of the year.

The Corporation remains focused on maximizing cash flow, maintaining cost discipline, and advancing its growth pipeline, including the upcoming Boumadine preliminary economic assessment.

Q3-2025 Earnings Notice

Aya will release its third quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 before market opens. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Corporation’s financial and operational results.

Participants may join the conference call via webcast or by dialing-in as follows:

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c3khz6ry/

Instructions for obtaining conference call dial-in numbers:

Click on the following call link and complete the online registration form

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf9827859fc9640068b33ea03e905c834 Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

Select a method for joining the call: a) Dial-In: A dial in number and unique PIN are displayed to connect directly from your phone; or b) Call Me: Enter your phone number and click “Call Me” for an immediate callback from the system. The call will come from a US number.

The webcast replay will be archived and will be available for replay following the live call. Presentation slides that will accompany the conference call will also be posted on Aya’s website.



Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed and approved by Raphael Beaudoin, P. Eng, Vice-President, Operations, who is a “Qualified Person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).



About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective Anti-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources.

Aya’s management team has been focused on maximizing shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

