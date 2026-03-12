This silver news article is broken into two parts.



Chapter I discusses an update for Aya’s Boumadine project.



Chapter 2 discusses a new video that celebrated International Woman’s Day March 8th, 2026.



Chapter 1

Aya Gold & Silver has launched the Feasibility Study at Boumadine and is fast-tracking development of what is shaping up to be a rare, district-scale precious metals project located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction.

Key points:

Robust and improving project economics, supported by rising commodity prices and strong structural demand for pyrite concentrate (high sulfur, low arsenic) — a dynamic that could be a true game changer for the project.

Payabilities around seventy-five percent and improving, reflecting tightening conditions in global concentrate markets.

The Feasibility Study is now underway with Lycopodium, SRK Consulting, SGS, SLR Consulting, and Epoch Resources.

Ten drill rigs are currently active, with more being added. Approximately thirty-eight thousand meters of drilling have been completed out of a planned three hundred sixty thousand meters in total.

An updated Mineral Resource Estimate is targeted for the second half of 2026, with Feasibility Study completion expected in the second half of 2027.

Development is being fast-tracked, targeting production within approximately three years, with plans to materially scale throughput from the current eight thousand tonnes per day as the resource base expands.

Boumadine combines open-pit and underground mining, producing zinc, lead, and pyrite concentrates. Revenues are largely driven by precious metals — approximately sixty-one percent gold, twenty-one percent silver, thirteen percent zinc, and five percent lead.

Much more news is expected — the re-rate is underway, supported by record quarterly performance and exploitation results, with a Nasdaq listing anticipated in the coming weeks.

end of segment

Chapter 2



Foreword: Most people miss this: if you ignore women, you’re ignoring the economic majority. Women now lead or share household financial decisions in roughly two‑thirds of families, often driving investment, budgeting, and retirement choices.



Moreover, women live about seven to eight years longer than men on average, which means they are the ones who ultimately inherit and manage a huge share of estates and intergenerational wealth. Companies that fail to speak to women, serve women, and put women in leadership are effectively turning their backs on the people who decide what gets bought today and how capital is allocated tomorrow.

YouTube video special - Aya: International Women’s Day March 8, 2026







Aya Gold & Silver’s corporate video delivers a powerful message about transformation, inclusivity, and empowerment within the traditionally male-dominated mining industry. Narrated in French with a tone that blends conviction and compassion, the video emphasizes that in mining — “every step counts, every decision engages, every opportunity transforms.” From this opening idea, Aya positions itself as an organization where people, not just production, are central to success.

This isn’t about being woke; it’s about doing smart business. These are deep-rooted values that genuinely resonate with people on the ground. That’s exactly why Morocco doesn’t just accept Aya – it embraces Aya.

The core message revolves around empowering women and creating equal opportunity. Aya declares that real corporate progress begins when every individual’s voice is heard and valued — when ideas are given space to grow, and talent is recognized without bias. Education, mentorship, and leadership development are portrayed as essential tools for long-term sustainability, not simply as corporate programs but as moral commitments that “transform destinies.”

The video’s tone is purpose-driven yet practical. It acknowledges that mining is a demanding, technical field, but insists that human values like trust, fairness, and courage define true performance. Equality is not treated as branding or tokenism — Aya claims to “practice, measure, and assume” it, suggesting transparency and accountability in its corporate culture.

In highlighting the role of women, Aya frames empowerment as an economic and strategic advantage rather than an idealistic goal. “Giving women the means to succeed,” the voiceover states, “gives the company the strength to move forward.” This phrase captures Aya’s belief that diversity enriches innovation, strengthens teams, and ensures more balanced, ethical growth.

Ultimately, the video is as much about vision as it is about values. Aya presents itself as a leader of a new mining era — one balancing operational excellence with social leadership, community engagement, and gender equity.



The message culminates in a call to collective action: to build not just sustainable mines, but sustainable minds — through trust, education, and opportunity.





end of segment