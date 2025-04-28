The Pure Silver Stock to Own as Silver’s Bull Run Accelerates

Aya Gold & Silver



OTC: AYASF | TSE: AYA

Aya Gold & Silver isn’t just another name in the silver space—it’s the standout pure-play silver stock. It's uniquely positioned for investors looking to capitalize directly on silver’s explosive upside potential amid mounting global financial turmoil.

Why Buy Aya Gold & Silver Over an ETF?

Unlike ETFs like SILJ, which dilute silver exposure with companies mining other metals, Aya Gold & Silver gives investors targeted, undiluted leverage to silver prices. Aya’s flagship Zgounder mine in Morocco is one of the world’s few primary silver mines, with production set to surge from around 2 million ounces to 7 million ounces in 2025 and up to 9 million ounces by 2029. This means Aya’s fortunes are directly tied to silver, not gold, copper, or zinc.

Silver Set to Skyrocket: The Macro Tailwinds

Debt and Deficit Crisis: The U.S. is running historic deficits, eroding confidence in Treasuries and the dollar as safe havens. Investors are increasingly seeking hard assets, and silver is emerging as a prime beneficiary.

Derivatives and Systemic Risk: Financial market instability and leveraged derivatives are amplifying volatility. As traditional safe havens falter, silver’s role as a store of value and hedge is only growing.

Industrial and Investment Demand: Silver is not just a monetary metal; it’s essential for green technologies, electronics, and solar panels. China is reportedly stockpiling silver, anticipating shortages and tighter markets.



Aya’s Unique Value Proposition:

Aya Gold & Silver stands out in the market with its unique value proposition.

Pure Silver Exposure: Aya is one of the only public companies offering pure silver production, unlike most peers that treat silver as a byproduct.



Growth Trajectory: Production is ramping up rapidly, with the Zgounder expansion expected to quadruple output in 2025.



Strong Financials and Insider Alignment: Aya’s management and insiders own a meaningful stake (about 15% of shares), and recent insider buying signals confidence in the company’s future. The company is well-financed, with $73 million in cash as of the last report, and is positioned to move from break-even to strong profitability as production scales.



Analyst Endorsement: Aya Gold & Silver has a consensus “Buy” rating from major analysts, with price targets averaging C$20.66—representing over 100% upside from recent levels. Stifel Canada and others have issued “Strong Buy” ratings, citing Aya’s growth and unique positioning.

Recent Weakness = Opportunity

Aya’s stock corrected in late 2024 due to a temporary production delay and a pullback in silver prices. However, the underlying story is unchanged: production is set to soar, and the market is underestimating Aya’s earnings power as silver enters a new bull phase. The recent dip is not a setback, but a compelling entry point for investors seeking maximum leverage to silver’s upside.

Summary Table: Aya Gold & Silver vs. Typical Silver Stocks



Bottom Line

Aya Gold & Silver is the pure silver stock to own for those who believe silver is poised to break out as the world’s financial system faces unprecedented challenges. With production about to surge, strong insider alignment, and a unique position as a true silver miner, Aya offers direct, high-octane exposure to silver’s coming bull market—without the dilution of a basket ETF. This unique value proposition should reassure investors about their investment decision.

Video showing Aya’s New Processing Plant



Nearly four months after declaring commercial production at the Zgounder Silver Mine in Morocco, Aya’s new processing plant is operating at design capacity and above.

This accomplishment underscores Aya Gold & Silver’s disciplined execution and operational strength, paving the way for sustained production growth and record profitability in 2025.

Learn more about Aya’s plans for growth at:

https://ayagoldsilver.com

-not financial advice