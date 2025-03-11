



Aya Gold & Silver’s stock is gaining momentum after the company reported enhanced silver production metrics at its Zgounder Silver Mine in Morocco for February 2025. Despite a planned shutdown, the mine achieved silver production of 357,333 ounces, marking a 37% increase from January. The daily average silver production rose to 12,762 ounces, supported by improved milling and mining rates. The new processing plant, operational since November 2024, has played a pivotal role in this success, processing over 2,800 tonnes per day.

CEO Benoit La Salle highlighted the company’s disciplined execution and operational strength, positioning Aya for sustained growth and profitability in 2025

The 37% increase in silver production at Aya Gold & Silver’s Zgounder Mine in February 2025 was driven by several key factors:

Improved Milling and Mining Rates: The daily average silver production rose to 12,762 ounces, supported by enhanced milling and mining rates, which increased from January to February 2025.

New Processing Plant: The new processing plant, operational since November 2024, played a significant role by processing over 2,800 tonnes per day, contributing to the higher output.

Increased Mine Production: Mine production surged to 68,967 tonnes in February, marking a 37% increase over January, driven by improved operational efficiency.

Planned Shutdown Optimization: Despite a planned shutdown, the mine’s disciplined execution ensured sustained processing capacity, highlighting operational strength.

These combined efforts led to the notable increase in silver production at the Zgounder Mine.

The difference between today’s share price and the Fair Market Value indicates a 6x Move to the Upside.

Milling Matters

The increase in milling rates significantly enhances overall production efficiency through several key mechanisms:

Higher Output: Faster milling rates directly increase the volume of material processed within a given time frame, leading to greater production output. This is particularly beneficial in industries like mining, where higher throughput translates to more extracted resources.

Energy Efficiency: Optimizing milling rates often involves fine-tuning equipment parameters, such as grinding speed and pressure, which can reduce energy consumption per unit of output. This not only lowers operational costs but also minimizes environmental impact.

Reduced Downtime: Efficient milling processes, supported by advanced technologies and automation, reduce the likelihood of equipment malfunctions and unplanned downtime. This ensures continuous production flow and maximizes machine utilization.

Improved Product Quality: Enhanced milling efficiency often correlates with better control over product specifications, such as grain size and consistency. This leads to higher-quality end products, which can command premium prices and reduce waste.

Cost Savings: By increasing milling rates, manufacturers can achieve economies of scale, spreading fixed costs over a larger output. Additionally, reduced energy consumption and maintenance costs further contribute to overall cost efficiency.

