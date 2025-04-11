Montreal, Quebec, April 11, 2025 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce production of 1.07 million (“M”) ounces (“oz”) of silver (“Ag”) for the first quarter of 2025 at its Zgounder Silver Mine, located in the Kingdom of Morocco.

“I am pleased to announce that we delivered a strong Q1-2025, producing over one million ounces of silver at Zgounder — just three months after declaring commercial production on December 29th, 2024,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “It was arecord quarter, driven by strong production and silver sales averaging more than $32.00/oz. With mining rates steadily increasing in line with our plan, we are well positioned for a strong ramp-up and a solid second half of 2025.”

Q1-2025 Production Highlights

Q1-2025 Summary

Silver production of 1.07M oz in Q1-2025 compared with 366,362 oz for the same period last year, representing a 192% increase.

Tonnes processed of 249,743 tonnes (“t”) in Q1-2025 compared with 81,331t for the same period last year, representing a 207% increase.

Silver recovery of 82% in Q1-2025.

Combined mill availability of 91% in Q1-2025, in line with plans.

Mine production of 194,661t in Q1-2025 compared with 106,880t for the same period last year, representing an 82% increase.

“This strong early performance comes despite planned shutdowns and seasonal rainfall. It reflects increased mine and processing rates. The plant is currently operating at design capacity and above, with room for improvement,” said Raphaël Beaudoin, VP Operations. “This a testament to the strength of our team and the quality of our execution on the ground. Recovery and throughput are improving as we optimize and debottleneck various parts of the plant.”

Q1-2025 Operational Update

The first quarter of 2025 was marked by several milestones. The Corporation reached 2,163 tonnes per day (“tpd”) mining rate and produced 1.07M oz of silver during the quarter. Mill capacity steadily improved and reagent dosages have been adjusted as the mill blend converges to a 2:1 in favor of the open pit. Aya expects to see recovery improvements throughout the year as plant operations are optimized and as more fresh rock is introduced into the plant.

January was the last month where silver concentrate was produced at Zgounder. All produced silver is now silver doré, increasing revenue per ounce produced by approximately 15% compared to concentrate.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources.

Aya’s management team has been focused on maximizing shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

