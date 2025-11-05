While everyone watches $50 silver, the real action is in the mining stocks - and we’re just getting started.

Forget the spot price for a moment. While the world fixates on whether silver can break $50, the miners are already telegraphing where this bull market is headed—and it’s up. The returns tell the story. The SIL silver miners ETF is up 121 percent year-to-date, while GDX, the gold miners ETF, has gained 103 percent. When silver surges beyond $50, then $60, and inevitably $70, miners won’t just rise—they’ll erupt.

The macro setup has never been stronger for mining equities. The physical market is in its sixth consecutive structural deficit. Global output has stagnated around 820 million ounces a year, just as global demand is exploding. Electrification is sweeping every sector, from energy storage to transportation, and silver sits at the center as the world’s best conductor of both electricity and heat.

No new major silver discoveries have been made in over a decade, yet consumption for solar, batteries, and clean tech continues to multiply. There are two batteries poised to topple the existing lithium ion



- One is Samsung’s silver solid state (twice the range, half the time charging, twice the lifespan)

- And there is also promise from a silver-ion batteries which retains 96 percent capacity after 1,300 cycles and could double energy density versus existing lithium cells

- Whether the solid state or ion reign supreme, both of these battery types use a lot of silver cementing silver’s dominance in next-generation power systems.

Solar demand adds another tailwind: it remains the fastest-growing energy category on Earth. Combine that with declining ore grades, rising geopolitical friction in major producing countries like Mexico and new environmental permitting hurdles, and supply growth looks virtually impossible.

Investors are waking up to a generational revaluation of mining assets. When silver’s price breaks its ceiling, miners with high leverage to ounces in the ground will soar.

The mining boom of the decade is here—strong, undervalued, and ready to explode.

Aya Gold & Silver: OTCQX AYASF, TSX AYA





Aya Gold & Silver Delivers Robust Boumadine PEA Highlighting High Return, Rapid Payback and a Capital-Efficient Project

Boumadine’s PEA daylights US$3.8B of after tax NPV at spot pricing and confirms a Tier-1 precious metals project with a path to 42Moz AuEq production or , industry-low capital intensity, and rapid payback — a transformational catalyst for Aya.

Some key highlights:

Exceptional Economics – 3:1 after-tax capital intensity (US$446M capex) on base case, strong margins, multiple financing pathways.

Low-Risk Design – 3 payable concentrates, ~73% AuEq average payability, 400 koz AuEq (yrs 1-5) and 328 koz AuEq LOM (3.85g AuEq / 358g AgEq)

District-Scale Upside – 25 km trend with clear doubling ounce potential (vs 6 km strike currently) in mining friendly jurisdiction; Tier-1 system at depth and along strike.

Proven Platform – Fully permitted, de-risked, and led by Aya’s operating team.

View the entire news release below

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2025/11/04/3180104/0/en/Aya-Gold-Silver-Delivers-Robust-Boumadine-PEA-Highlighting-High-Return-Rapid-Payback-and-a-Capital-Efficient-Project.html