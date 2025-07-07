The MAGA Cult’s Last Stand: Running from the Trump Delusion

The MAGA movement, once a juggernaut of American political culture, is now hemorrhaging supporters. Former loyalists—people who voted for Donald Trump not once, not twice, but three times—are abandoning the cult-like fervor that defined their political identities. Many are finding new homes in the Democratic Party, Musk’s American Party, or among independents, Greens, and Libertarians.

The exodus is not driven by policy disagreements or economic anxieties, but by a growing recognition of the moral rot at the movement’s core.

The Epstein Files: A Government Cover-Up?

Central to this reckoning is the government’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The Department of Justice and FBI, under both Republican and Democratic administrations, have repeatedly promised transparency, only to deliver heavily redacted documents and endless delays. Most recently, the DOJ and FBI released hours of jail footage, claiming it proves Epstein’s death was a suicide and that no “client list” exists. Yet, the public remains unconvinced, especially as high-profile names—including Trump’s—are repeatedly rumored but never officially cleared or charged.

The skepticism is not unfounded. Surveillance footage of Epstein’s cell during his first alleged suicide attempt was erased due to “technical errors,” and the wrong cell block was preserved, according to federal prosecutors.

Such “mistakes” would be laughable if they weren’t so convenient for the powerful. The DOJ’s own reports have failed to explain why Ghislaine Maxwell sits in prison for trafficking underage girls “to no one,” as if her clients simply never existed.

The Trump-Epstein Nexus

The circumstantial evidence tying Trump to Epstein is damning. Trump’s name appeared in Epstein’s infamous “black book,” and he was photographed with Epstein at parties throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

Michael Wolff, a journalist with direct access to Trump’s inner circle, has documented first-hand accounts of Trump’s sexual misconduct, including women laughing about a semen stain and stories of Trump soliciting sex from beauty pageant contestants

Sworn affidavits, such as that from “Tiffany Doe,” allege Trump raped a 13-year-old girl, Katie Johnson, multiple times—acts that, by any legal standard, constitute statutory rape.

Despite his reputation as the most litigious man alive, Trump has never sued Elon Musk or any major media figure for claiming he is implicated in the Epstein files.

This silence is deafening. If Trump were truly innocent, he would have unleashed his lawyers with the same fury he reserves for political rivals and journalists.

The Mossad Connection and the Mega Group

The web of influence surrounding Epstein extends far beyond Trump. Former Israeli intelligence officer Ari Ben-Menashe has alleged that Epstein ran a Mossad honeypot operation, recruiting politicians and billionaires for blackmail. Ghislaine Maxwell’s father, Robert Maxwell, was widely suspected of being a Mossad agent, and Epstein’s closest business associates—members of the so-called “Mega Group”—are among the most powerful Zionist billionaires in America. Les Wexner, the Victoria’s Secret mogul, gave Epstein his $77 million Manhattan townhouse, which served as the hub of his blackmail operation. The Mega Group’s influence reaches deep into American and Israeli politics, with connections to Netanyahu, Alan Dershowitz, and Ehud Barak.

The FBI’s Complicity

A recent lawsuit by Epstein’s victims accuses the FBI of enabling his sex trafficking operation for decades, ignoring credible leads and allowing him to evade justice16. The agency’s willingness to bury evidence and protect the powerful has destroyed public trust in government institutions. If the government is shielding pedophiles, it is no longer a government of the people.

The Cult of Denial

If you still defend Trump, you are not a patriot—you are a cultist. The evidence is overwhelming, and the only reason to deny it is blind loyalty. The refusal to release the full Epstein files, the erasure of jail footage, and the endless stream of credible allegations all point to a coordinated cover-up at the highest levels of government.

The time for excuses is over. If Trump is innocent, release the files. If not, he belongs in prison. The American people deserve the truth, and those who continue to defend the indefensible are complicit in the greatest moral failure of our time.

Raise your hand if you still trust your government?