Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) (”Andean“ or the “Company“) is pleased to report its operational results for the first quarter of 2026. The Company will release its first quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, followed by an earnings conference call and webcast hosted by management on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Alberto Morales, Executive Chairman and CEO, stated, “We are pleased with our start to 2026, with production up 28% year-over-year on a GEO basis, highlighted by a strong performance at San Bartolome, where higher throughput and a 25% increase in grades compared to the prior year drove a meaningful increase in production. While the first quarter is typically the slowest period of the year due to seasonal factors, performance this year exceeded our expectations and reflects the strength of our ore sourcing strategy. At Golden Queen, production tracked as expected, with improvements compared to the prior year period, reflecting solid underlying performance as we continue to advance our mine plan.

Overall, the quarter represents a strong start to the year and positions us well for the remainder of 2026. As a reminder, we ended 2025 with a strong balance sheet, including approximately $167 million in cash and cash equivalents, providing significant financial flexibility as we continue to execute on our growth strategy. With our strong production for the first quarter of 2026, combined with robust gold and silver prices, we expect to have another strong quarterly financial result, and we look forward to reporting our full first quarter financial and operating results on May 12, 2026.”

Q1 2026 Production Summary:



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Q1 2026 Operational Results:



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Q1 2026 Conference Call and Webcast:

Wednesday, May 13, at 9:00 AM ET

Participants may listen to the webcast by registering via the following link https://www.gowebcasting.com/14676

Participants may also listen to the conference call by calling North American toll free 1-800-715-9871, or 1-647-932-3411 outside the U.S. or Canada.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days at: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14676 or the Company website at www.andeanpm.com.

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolome processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Golden Queen mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean’s leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving our ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Donald J. Birak, Independent Consulting Geologist to the Company, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Registered Member, Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME), Fellow, Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM).

For more information, please contact:

Amanda Mallough

Director, Investor Relations

amallough@andeanpm.com

T: +1 647 463 7808

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