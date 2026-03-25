Andean has released its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results.

2025 marked a record year for the Company, with revenue of $359.8 million, adjusted EBITDA of $133.7 million, and record liquid assets of $166.8 million.

The Company generated meaningful free cash flow during the year, enabling the repayment of legacy credit facilities and further strengthening the balance sheet providing significant financial flexibility as we enter 2026.

Looking ahead, Andean has provided 2026 guidance of 100,000 to 114,000 gold equivalent ounces and expects continued strong margins across both operations.

We expect several key catalysts in the year ahead, including the planned NYSE listing and an updated technical report at Golden Queen.

Below please find the full news release attached along with the MD&A and Financial Statements.