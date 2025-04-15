TORONTO, ON – April 15, 2025 – Andean Precious Metals Corp. (“Andean” or the “Company”)

(TSX: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) is pleased to report its first quarter operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company is also providing notice that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

The Company will host its first quarter 2025 earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 9:00 am Eastern Time.

Alberto Morales, Executive Chairman and CEO, stated:

Our first quarter production of 21,361 gold equivalent ounces was in line with expectations and reflects the seasonality we typically see across our operations, with Q1 historically being our lowest quarter. We anticipate higher production in Q2 and continued momentum in the second half of the year, positioning us to meet our full-year guidance.

While San Bartolome is especially impacted by seasonal factors in Q1, our overall results were consistent with expectations. Our production profile is weighted toward the second half of the year, with approximately 40% forecast in the first half and 60% in the second. This production profile applies to both gold output at Golden Queen and silver output at San Bartolome.

We expect both operations to contribute equally to our total gold equivalent ounce production, with steady performance anticipated through the remainder of the year. Andean remains well-positioned to deliver on our 2025 guidance.”



This morning, we reported that China is revaluing gold to over $5,000 per ounce to secure its financial sector, including property, life, pension, and health insurance companies. In the context of ongoing economic competition, this move will likely prompt the United States to consider revaluing its own gold reserves, especially as U.S. national debt approaches $37 trillion. Additionally, we noted that China’s aggressive gold purchasing is placing significant pressure on global gold mining production.

This is the setup where the economic war will unfold, with gold as the battleground, as BRICS and the West each aggressively drive up its price.

Their plans for central bank and insurance company gold acquisitions are projected to account for 70% of global gold mining output this year, and to exceed 100% of global production between 2026 and 2030. This means that every ounce of gold produced worldwide—including from operations such as Andean Precious Metals’ Gold Queen project in the United States—will be needed to meet demand.



Here is the article referenced above:







