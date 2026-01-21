Buy this dip

The stock market just handed silver investors and long‑term investors a gift.

A large insider is selling stock to institutions at C$10.50, but the company issues no new shares and receives no cash, which means zero dilution to your ownership or to per‑share value.

What actually changes is float and liquidity: more shares tradeable, tighter spreads, and a broader institutional base over time.

Short‑term, 8–9 million shares hitting the market create mechanical selling pressure and scare headlines.

For patient investors who understand the assets and the silver cycle, that temporary pressure is precisely the moment to buy the dip.

Stay focused on fundamentals



Silver to hit $300 to $500 this year, in this context Andean Precious Metals would 10x

Silver is already in a historic repricing, and the next six months are where the curve goes vertical. India’s rupee‑silver has exploded to record highs, now trading several dollars over both China and the West, a premium driven by record imports and fear of higher duties. China, meanwhile, is tightening export licences into an already deficit market, forcing global buyers to compete with two Asian giants at once.

Layer on what begins April 1, 2026: the RBI’s new rule that lets banks and NBFCs take silver jewellery and coins as loan collateral, finally putting silver on near‑par with gold inside India’s formal credit system. That move doesn’t just “recognize” silver; it turns hundreds of millions of middle‑class savers into potential leveraged silver accumulators. Even conservative assumptions on ounces per household generate multi‑billion‑ounce demand potential over time, utterly dwarfing annual solar, EV and electronics offtake. In that setup—a structural mine‑supply shortfall, Asia paying double‑digit premiums and a new collateral engine about to switch on—triple‑digit silver is not a fantasy; it is the logical clearing price of a rigged system finally losing control.



in this chart, note the silver price in India (green) moving past China (red) by $5.



China is already higher than western prices by about $8.



Now China has serious competition for who’s going to get the metal