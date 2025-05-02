Gold Queen (USA) | Andean Precious Metals

Foreword by Jon Little



Humanity numbers nearly 8 billion, yet all the gold ever mined is about 6.8 billion ounces (less than one ounce of gold per person.)



This scarcity is why, as the US dollar faces historic challenges-having lost over 93% of its purchasing power and now burdened by a staggering $36 trillion national debt-nations are racing to accumulate gold, not dollars.

Central banks are buying gold at a record pace, with global demand hitting a nine-year high in early 2025, driven by fears of inflation, debt, and geopolitical instability.

The world no longer trusts fiat currencies, especially the US dollar, which is now tethered to a toxic orbit of debt, inflation, and political turmoil.

Gold, by contrast, has soared from $35 an ounce when Nixon closed the gold window in 1971 to over $3,500 in 2025-a nearly 100-fold increase, unmatched by any other asset class.

The current bull run is just beginning, with historical precedent suggesting the potential for another 10x surge.

Given gold’s unique status as a tier 1 monetary asset, its critical industrial uses, and surging demand, securing exposure to gold is essential.

When choosing a gold miner, prioritize proven management and strong assets.

Andean Precious Metals, led by industry veteran Alberto Morales, offers both: a top-tier team, a California mine with above-average grades, and drilling results that point to decades of profitable production. In a world where trust in paper money is fading, gold-and those who mine it-are your safest bet.

Andean Precious Metals: 2024 Exploration Results and Outlines 2025 Program at Golden Queen

– May 1, 2025 – Andean Precious Metals Corp. (“Andean” or the “Company”) (TSX: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) is pleased to provide an update on year-end 2024 exploration activities and exploration plans for 2025 for its Golden Queen mine located in Kern County, California.

The Company’s focus remains on extending mine life by expanding the current mining zones on the south side of the current pit design. At the beginning of 2024, the Company’s exploration approach consisted of two distinct phases:



• Phase 1 consisted of 29 shallow infill reverse circulation (“RC”) drill holes that were completed in July 2024 totaling 4,617 metres of drilling



• 12 RC holes for a total of 1,360 metres in the Silver Queen Southeast Trend (Main Pit 2 and Main Pit 3) confirming the geological model and validating the approach for phase 2 and



• 17 RC holes for a total of 3,257 metres in Alphason with the objective of defining the geological structure and testing the continuity defined with the prior exploration campaign results of 2022.



• Phase 2 had three main objectives with 4,330 metres of core drilling planned:



• Increase mineral resources and mineral reserves in the Silver Queen South-East trend and Alphason



• Test the geological continuity at Alphason to improve our understanding of the geologic controls of mineralization and



• Test, for the first time, the new Hilltop area located south of the Silver Queen Southeast Extension that has the potential to connect to the Main Pit 2. The Company released the initial results of the 2024 exploration campaign in a press release dated January, 16, 2025.



The Company is now pleased to share additional highlights of the 2024 exploration campaign:



• Phase 1 shallow RC drilling confirmed the geological interpretation and accuracy of the block model



• Phase 2 completed with 23 core holes totaling 4,123 metres compared to the initial plan of 4,330 metres



• The 2024 exploration program met expectations with all 23 core holes intersecting gold and silver mineralization



• 12 core holes in Silver Queen Southeast have extended the mineralization longitudinally by 100 metres on strike in the southeast trend direction, including hole SQ24-06 with 1.67 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold and 8 g/t of silver over 5.49 drill metres



• 7 core holes in Alphason including hole AL24-02 with 0.88 g/t of gold and 10 g/t of silver over 92.96 drill metres and



• 4 core holes in the new Hilltop target including hole SQ24-12 which intersected mineralization grading 1.67 g/t of gold and 20 g/t of silver over 5.89 drill metres starting at 18.14 metres downhole.



Mr. Alberto Morales, Executive Chairman and CEO, stated “I am pleased with the 2024 exploration campaign confirming our initial view on the exploration potential at Golden Queen.

The exploration team is delivering on the objective of increasing Golden Queen’s mine life by expanding methodically the current mining areas in the south-east trend. The close to surface Hilltop area provides mining flexibility by adding one more mining area with anticipated first ore in the third quarter of 2025. I am particularly pleased with these first results at the Alphason confirming the geo-structural model and the exploration strategy”. Golden Queen’s 2025 exploration program is focused on extending the mine life through continued resource growth.



The Company has allocated an initial budget of $2.8 million, which includes approximately 4,267 metres of core drilling targeting the Silver Queen Southeast Extension, including the Hilltop area, as well as ongoing testing of the Alphason target. Andean expects to release exploration results in the second half of 2025 and plans to update the Golden Queen Technical Report as of year end, with the revised report anticipated in the first half of 2026.

View the entire report with the graphics and drill results here

