https://www.federalreserve.gov/aboutthefed/files/bstfinaccountingmanual.pdf This is a pdf from Federal Reserve titled “Financial Accounting Manual for Federal Reserve Banks” The Treasury Secretary can instruct the Fed to revalue the Gold on the U.S. government's Balance sheet, it will likely be revalued to over $20,000 per OZ. Page 13 - Section 2.10

There is a line in the Federal Reserve’s own accounting manual that, once understood, changes how you see this entire moment in monetary history.

In Section 2.10 of the Financial Accounting Manual for Federal Reserve Banks, the Fed describes the Gold Certificate Account – the way the U.S. Treasury “monetizes” its gold by issuing certificates to the Federal Reserve Banks. When the official price of gold is changed, Treasury “adjusts the account and, simultaneously, the deposit account.”

Read that again: once the official price is changed, the Fed must re-mark its books, and Treasury’s balance at the Fed moves with it.

That’s not a conspiracy theory. That’s the operational wiring for a gold revaluation – an overnight repricing of the United States’ 261.5 million ounces of gold from the archaic statutory value in the low $40s per ounce toward a number that actually matters.

Jim Rickards has been hammering this point for years. If you want to partially re‑back the dollar with existing U.S. gold, you don’t get there with $3,000 or even $5,000 gold. The math pushes you into five‑digit territory – $20,000+ per ounce is not a moonshot headline, it’s what happens when you try to reconnect an ocean of paper claims to a finite stock of metal.







Now overlay that with the strange “breadcrumbs” we’re seeing:

A U.S. Mint semiquincentennial medal program briefly shows implied pricing that lines up with $20,100 gold and $1,500 silver, at roughly a 13–15:1 ratio – astonishingly close to classic bimetallic standards.

Judy Shelton, former Trump adviser and long‑time sound‑money advocate, openly pushes a 50‑year gold‑linked Treasury bond timed to July 4, 2026, backed by officially revalued U.S. gold.

The Federal Reserve itself has quietly published research on how governments can “unlock” hundreds of billions to trillions through reserve revaluations – explicitly describing the same kind of gold marking that Section 2.10 enables.

You don’t need a leaked executive order to see the outline forming: a political system drowning in debt, a central bank acknowledging the revaluation tool in its own manuals, sound‑money economists timing gold‑linked bonds to America’s 250th birthday, and now official Mint pricing that appears to encode a post‑reset grid.

If gold is revalued, silver will not sit still.

Historically, when monetary systems stress, silver doesn’t politely follow gold – it overshoots. A move to $20,000 gold with anything resembling a classic 15:1 ratio implies four‑digit silver. Even if you haircut that to 30:1, you’re still in the high hundreds. At that point, the question isn’t, “Will silver go up?” It’s, “Who captures the most upside from every incremental dollar?”

That’s where Aya Gold & Silver enters this narrative as the institutional torque vehicle.

Aya is not a lottery‑ticket explorer praying for a discovery. It’s a high‑grade primary silver producer at Zgounder in Morocco, ramping into mid‑single‑digit millions of ounces per year with robust margins at today’s prices – before any revaluation. It sits on a broader Moroccan pipeline (Boumadine and beyond) capable of turning a silver bull market into a sustained volume story, not just a one‑off spike.

In 2026, Aya did two things that matter deeply for serious capital:

It rebuilt its board – installing a Moroccan‑connected Chair with heavyweight finance credentials and moving to 50% female representation. That’s not window dressing; that’s exactly what large funds want to see before they size up a position in a frontier‑jurisdiction producer. It secured inclusion in the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) – the flagship benchmark for global precious‑metals equities.

GDX inclusion is the line between “interesting story” and “forced buyer.” When indexes rebalance, when quants run screens, when pensions and global allocators look for exposure, Aya is now in the basket. That means involuntary capital inflow every time the silver narrative heats up.

So ask yourself: in a world where Washington is quietly preparing the plumbing for a gold reset, where official channels are already talking about revaluation mechanics, and where the Mint is accidentally (or not) posting four‑digit silver equivalents…

Do you want to be stuck arguing over ounces on eBay?

Or do you want institutional‑grade torque to the very revaluation you’ve been preparing for?

Physical silver is your sovereignty. Aya is your scalable leverage.

In the coming reset, the winners will be those who positioned before the Gold Certificate Account gets its new number.





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