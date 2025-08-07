by Jon Little intern Niko Moretti

The U.S. just tried to borrow $42B in a 10-year auction. The auction tailed, demand tanked, and even foreign banks stepped aside. Here’s why this matters for every investor, borrower, and taxpayer.

The U.S. Treasury Crisis: The "Safest Asset" No One Wants

The U.S. Treasury—the iconic IOU of the American government—has always been Wall Street's comfort blanket. Traditionally, if you lent Uncle Sam $100 for 10 years, he'd pay you steady interest and return your principal, no questions asked. This bond is figuratively the backbone of global finance, propped up by the hollow claim that it’s the “safest investment in the world.” But today, even the most ironclad promises are coming apart at the seams.

A Broken Auction: Who Wants to Lend to America?

Look no further than this week’s 10-year Treasury auction for evidence of a system on the brink. The numbers are chilling: The when-issued yield—the market’s best guess—was 4.244%. But when actual bids were tallied, the Treasury had to cough up 4.255%—a jump that, however small in digits, is alarming in bond world optics. This “tail”—the gap between expectation and outcome—screams weak demand.

And then comes the bid-to-cover ratio: just 2.35, the lowest in a year. For every dollar D.C. tried to borrow, only $2.35 in demand showed up, compared to over $112 billion in bids last time. This time? A paltry $98.7 billion.

If Treasuries are really “safe” and “liquid,” why can’t the world’s superpower find enough buyers?

Foreign Buyers: The Great Exodus

The big red flag? Foreign buyers are ghosting Washington. Only 64.2% of the auction was snapped up by the overseas crowd, down from nearly 88% just months prior. China, once the U.S.’s indispensable piggy bank, now holds its lowest Treasury balance since 2009, clocking in at $756 billion. Why? To prop up their own currency, dodge U.S. political risk—and yes, to buy gold.

Currency hedging is hammering foreign returns. A Japanese fund locking in that 4.25% yield will lose 1-2% in hedging costs, nearly halving effective returns compared to safer options at home.

U.S. Buyers Are Reluctant. Primary Dealers Caught Holding the Bag.

Even U.S. mutual funds and big banks (primary dealers) are skittish. Forced to mop up unsold debt, they’re increasingly playing “catch the falling knife”—buying bonds they don’t really want, because somebody has to.

And what about the Federal Reserve, the supposed backstop for the American Dream? The Fed only rolled over $14.25 billion—no fresh buying to plug the hole.

A System Spiraling into a Ponzi Feedback Loop

Why should you care? Because the U.S. must borrow a staggering $1.5 trillion this quarter alone. When investors demand more yield, interest costs will balloon above an already unsustainable $1 trillion per year. Every +1% in rates means hundreds of billions more in interest, necessitating more borrowing—fueling a vicious feedback loop of debt dependency.

Rising Treasury yields mean pain everywhere: mortgage rates, credit cards, auto loans—all rise in lockstep. The entire consumer economy is chained to the Treasury market, and that chain is rusting through.

If the next 30-year auction stumbles too, mark it down: we’ve crossed a threshold where the global market no longer trusts U.S. debt like before. That’s not just a recession warning. That’s the cornerstone of a collapsing empire.

The U.S. Labor Market: The “Recovery” That Never Was

Meanwhile, the so-called “booming” U.S. labor market is unraveling behind a fog of cooked government stats and propaganda.

Epic Layoffs and Crumbling Job Growth

In July, 114 major U.S. companies filed layoff notices, up from 95 in July and a broad mix of food distributors, healthcare players, banks, tech firms, manufacturers, and logistics companies are slashing jobs. July’s job growth? Just 73,000—a fraction of projections—while prior months’ job gains were slashed by 258,000 on revision. The unemployment rate is up to 4.2% from nearly 3.5% last year, but even that is a mirage steeped in government data manipulation.

ISM Employment Index: Below 50, in Freefall

The ISM Services Employment Index—the labor engine for America’s real economy—has nosedived to 46.4 for July 2025. Anything below 50 signals contraction: 46.4 is a trainwreck unseen outside deep recessions.

Sector by sector, the story is grim:

Accommodation and Food Services: Tipped workers’ incomes have collapsed by half, a death knell for the “vacation season.”

Mining & Support Services: Weakness signals falling energy and industrial activity.

Educational Services: Even once-recession-proof schools and colleges are under duress.

Construction & Manufacturing: Clear, classic recession indicators.

Health Care & Social Assistance: When hospitals start slashing jobs, it spells deep structural trouble.

Public Administration and Agriculture: Budget squeezes are forcing even government workers and farmers to tighten belts.

Fake “Full Employment”—A Data Illusion

While official unemployment inches up only marginally, core service-based employment engines are sputtering out. The real-world U.S. labor market—outside of D.C.’s data fiction—is imploding, marking a slow-motion unraveling.

The Engineered Collapse: Fed and Treasury in Cahoots

What do these crises have in common? The federal government and Federal Reserve—locked together in a destructive cycle of monetary manipulation. They fake inflation numbers, lie about jobs, cook data to fulfill their dual mandate—never “full employment,” never “stable prices,” always more crisis, more printing, more debt.

America’s financial leaders have built a Ponzi scheme so vast it’s threatening to devour the entire economic system:

Real inflation is running far above the published 3-4%, with shadow metrics suggesting north of 15%—the figure you’ll never see in the headlines.

Unemployment, by any honest calculation, has doubled year-over-year.

The very mechanics of government borrowing have become unstable, and the labor market’s collapse is no longer a warning—it’s a confirmation.

THIS ISN’T JUST A RECESSION. It’s the beginning of something much, much worse. The world’s faith in American financial leadership is dying—not with a bang, but with the cold indifference of a market that simply says, “No thanks.” The real question: Who will be left holding the bag when the Treasury and Fed’s confidence game finally shatters for good?