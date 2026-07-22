

Foreword:



Utah

In Box Elder County, Utah, thousands of residents have pushed back against Kevin O’Leary’s proposed AI data center, a project planned as a sprawling 40,000-acre campus before being scaled back under pressure. The fight is not some abstract zoning squabble; it is a revolt against a project critics say could strain water, power, and rural life in a drought-prone state. Thousands showed up to protest this project due to concerns surrounding wasting water, land and energy. Reportedly the data center would use as much water as the entire State of Utah does. The public sees the same old script: private profit, public sacrifice.



Indiana

Indiana is becoming a laboratory for backlash, and the message is blunt: “You can’t drink data”. Residents across the state are organizing against data center projects over water, electricity, and local control, and some counties have already paused or reconsidered proposals.

This is bigger than Indiana; national reporting shows the anti-data-center movement has spread across the country, with 142 protests in 42 states in a single day. The mood is the same old citizen revolt that shows up whenever people feel their privacy, land, and utilities are being traded away without consent

Ireland and Britain

This backlash is not uniquely American. In Northern Ireland, authorities have investigated repeated arson attacks on 5G masts, with police linking some incidents to conspiracy-fueled hostility toward infrastructure. The pattern is ugly and predictable: once people believe the system is building around them, not for them, they start treating the hardware like an occupying force.

Larry Fink’s warning that Americans’ pensions and savings could help fund the trillions needed for AI data centers fits the same template of socializing the cost while privatizing the gain. People are not imagining the extraction; they are watching it in real time.

Copper, theft, and backlash

Now the thing is metastasizing into a broader economic rebellion. Reuters has reported nationwide protests against AI data centers, while separate reporting says opposition has already blocked or delayed scores of projects worth roughly $130 billion. At the same time, there are real-world theft risks around the buildout, including reporting about thieves targeting U.S. AI data center construction sites for copper, equipment, and other valuable materials. That should not be romanticized into mob theater, but the symbolism is obvious: people see copper, steel, electricity, and debt being forced into one giant speculative machine. And yes, this all sits inside a financial system where costs are quietly socialized through credit, inflation, and policy backstops. When the backlash deepens, capital does not evaporate; it runs to tangible things with utility and scarcity — oil, copper, silver, and other hard assets

The ruling class

The public anger is easy to understand because it is not just about data centers. It is about endless wars, insider trading, political capture, billionaire vanity projects, and a class that demands sacrifice while living like it is above the consequences. People watch the yachts, the rockets, the bunkers, the “efficiency” theater, the clean-sounding slogans, and the public-private shell game, and they conclude the game is rigged. Even the space narrative has the same smell: old oil infrastructure being repurposed for the next frontier while ordinary people are told to accept higher costs and fewer rights. The cynicism is earned

This is no longer a niche complaint about servers in the desert; it is a broad revolt against an industrial order that wants the land, the water, the power, and the savings — then expects applause.

This will benefit natural resources



The Magnificent Seven are losing their halo fast as investors question the endless AI capex machine and the physical backlash around it. Data-center protests are spreading nationwide, and the supply chain is getting hit too, with thefts of copper and equipment showing how exposed the buildout has become. That is bearish for the hyperscaler model because it turns “growth” into a liability: higher costs, more friction, and less trust.

When the digital fantasy cracks, capital rotates toward tangible assets with real utility—energy, copper, silver, and other hard resources

end of segment