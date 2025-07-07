Foreword:



The DOJ’s denial of an Epstein client list, despite overwhelming evidence and victim testimony, is a transparent cover-up. It protects powerful individuals, avoids accountability, and insults public intelligence. This refusal to release names only deepens suspicion and erodes trust in justice, leaving victims and citizens without real answers



The DOJ and FBI’s claim—under the embattled Trump administration—that there is no Epstein client list makes absolutely no sense. The latest DOJ memo openly admits there are countless victims on video, yet somehow asserts there’s no evidence of other perpetrators, and even denies the use of blackmail.

Are we really supposed to believe Epstein trafficked underage girls to no one? That everyone who visited his island was just there for leisure? It’s an insult to the intelligence of anyone who’s followed this case. The victims and the public deserve real answers, not a whitewash that closes the book on evil.

The Illusion of Truth

In the aftermath of Jeffrey Epstein’s death, the American public was told—by the highest authorities—that the case was closed. The Department of Justice and FBI, according to major outlets, concluded Epstein died by suicide and that there was never a client list. The implication is clear: there’s nothing left to see, and anyone asking questions is simply chasing ghosts. But this narrative is itself a form of gaslighting—an attempt to make Americans doubt their own perceptions in the face of glaring inconsistencies and unanswered questions.

The Epstein Cover-Up

The Epstein saga is not just a story of one man’s criminality. It is a tale of systemic corruption, international intrigue, and the manipulation of public perception. Despite mountains of circumstantial evidence, the official line remains unchanged: Epstein acted alone, his network was limited, and his death was a tragic end to a sordid affair. Yet, credible voices have long suggested otherwise.

Ari Ben-Menashe, a former Israeli intelligence officer, has publicly stated that Epstein was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell to run a Mossad “honeypot” operation—luring powerful men into compromising situations for blackmail purposes.

Ben-Menashe’s claims are not isolated. Unsealed court documents and investigative reporting have repeatedly linked Epstein and Maxwell to Israeli intelligence, suggesting their operation was far more sophisticated and far-reaching than the public has been led to believe.

The Maxwell Connection

Ghislaine Maxwell’s father, Robert Maxwell, was himself widely suspected of being a Mossad agent. British and Israeli sources have long debated his role in various intelligence operations, including the notorious Vanunu affair, which involved the exposure of Israel’s nuclear program.

Robert Maxwell’s connections provided his daughter with access to powerful networks—networks that would later become central to Epstein’s activities.

The Mega Group and Its Influence

The story deepens with the involvement of the Mega Group, an exclusive club of Jewish billionaires founded by Charles Bronfman and Leslie Wexner.

This group, whose members include some of the world’s wealthiest and most influential figures, is known for its support of pro-Israel causes and its ability to shape political discourse in the United States and beyond.

Leslie Wexner, the founder of Victoria’s Secret, was not only Epstein’s mentor but also the apparent source of his wealth. Wexner gave Epstein the now-infamous Manhattan townhouse, which became the hub of his blackmail operation89. Wexner was Epstein’s only known client, raising questions about the true nature of their relationship and the purpose of Epstein’s financial empire.

The Pattern of Power

Epstein’s rise from a schoolteacher to a Wall Street financier was facilitated by Alan Greenberg, a member of the Mega Group, who hired him at Bear Stearns despite his lack of qualifications. Other Mega Group members, like Ronald Lauder, wield significant influence in global politics, serving as president of the World Jewish Congress and as major donors to Israeli political parties.

Epstein’s legal defense was orchestrated by Alan Dershowitz, a prominent lawyer and staunch Zionist, who has been a vocal advocate for Israel and was even considered as a representative for Israel at the International Court of Justice. The network of connections extends to former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, who met with Epstein multiple times and was his business partner in a tech company staffed by former Israeli intelligence operatives.

Barak himself has acknowledged being introduced to Epstein by Shimon Peres, another former Israeli Prime Minister, who also delivered the eulogy at Robert Maxwell’s funeral.

The Gaslight Effect

The American public is expected to accept, without question, that all these connections are mere coincidence. We are told that the absence of a client list means there was never a network, that the deaths and disappearances are unrelated, and that any suggestion of intelligence involvement is pure conspiracy. This is the essence of gaslighting: to make citizens doubt their own reason and observations in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

Why It Matters

This is not just about Epstein. It is about the erosion of trust in our institutions and the manipulation of public consciousness. When investigative journalism, court documents, and credible intelligence sources all point to a coordinated operation—yet the official story remains unchanged—Americans are right to feel deceived.

The pattern is undeniable: Epstein’s blackmail operation was not a rogue enterprise, but a sophisticated intelligence asset, backed by powerful figures with deep ties to the Israeli government and the global elite.

Conclusion

The gaslighting of American citizens over the Epstein affair is a warning. When the truth is so aggressively suppressed, and when those who seek it are dismissed or maligned, democracy itself is at risk. Americans must demand transparency and accountability—not just for Epstein, but for every abuse of power that is hidden behind official narratives. Only then can the fog of deception be lifted, and the true nature of power in America be revealed.

our opinions are not our sponsors

not financial advice

what does this have to do with Silver? um,



From Epstein and Trump to the Pentagon, 9/11, the Fed’s endless money printing, COVID origins, inflation, and perpetual wars, every new scandal exposes the rot at the heart of America’s institutions.

These aren’t isolated incidents—they’re a pattern of corruption, cover-ups, and manipulation that call into question the very integrity of our government, banks, media, and justice system.

The mainstream media and fiat currency—tools of the same elite who profit from endless wars and economic instability—are used to keep us compliant and distracted while the powerful operate with impunity.

As critical thinkers, we must reject these tools of oppression. Don’t trust the paper notes they devalue or the headlines they manufacture. Instead, seek truth, question everything, and opt out of their rigged system.

Silver isn’t just a hedge against inflation—it’s a form of resistance, a way to protect your wealth from the predations of corrupt bankers and politicians. By holding real assets and demanding accountability, we reclaim our agency and refuse to be complicit in a system built on lies.

The time to run from their narratives and build something honest is now. Your future—and your freedom—depend on it.