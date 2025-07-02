Foreword:



As the Federal Reserve floods the system with newly printed dollars, foreign aid has become another conduit for the ruling class to siphon public wealth into private hands. Aid to Ukraine is now approaching $200 billion since 2022, the largest U.S. foreign aid commitment since the Marshall Plan, with the majority funneled through military channels and defense contractors.

Over the decades, U.S. aid to Israel has totaled more than $318 billion, with recent years seeing nearly all of it directed to military assistance. Once these vast sums cross U.S. borders, oversight disappears and war profiteering flourishes—a pattern as old as modern finance itself.

This is not a new game: it was perfected by the Rothschild banking dynasty during the Napoleonic Wars, when their transnational network enabled them to finance both sides, move bullion across borders, and profit from every escalation.

Today’s financial elite, inheritors of that same playbook, continue to enrich themselves through endless conflict and foreign entanglements. The cycle of crisis, bailout, and war is not an accident—it is the business model of the ruling class, unchanged since the days when Wellington faced Napoleon and the Rothschilds bankrolled the outcome.

The US M2 money supply surged +4.5% year-over-year in May, reaching a record $21.94 trillion. This marks the 19th consecutive monthly increase and pushes M2 above its previous all-time high of $21.86 trillion set in March 2022. Even after adjusting for inflation, M2 rose 2.1% year-over-year—the largest jump since early 2022. Since 2020, the M2 supply has ballooned by nearly $7 trillion, or about 45%. The purchasing power of the US dollar is now in an eternal bear market.

The American Republic stands at a crossroads, its fate increasingly determined not by the will of its people, but by the invisible hand of the Federal Reserve and its deep entanglement with the military-industrial complex. Napoleon’s warning echoes through the centuries: “The hand that gives is above the hand that takes.” As the Federal Reserve’s reach expands, so too does the subordination of democracy to a shadowy financial power.

The Federal Reserve: From Lender of Last Resort to Master of the Game

The Federal Reserve, once conceived as a stabilizer, has become the most powerful economic institution in the United States, wielding unchecked authority over interest rates, the money supply, and the fate of financial markets. Its interventions—trillions in asset purchases, emergency liquidity injections, and regulatory expansion—have shifted the balance of power away from the people and toward a technocratic elite. The Fed’s supposed independence has insulated it from democratic oversight, allowing it to act as the “hand that gives,” dictating the terms of survival for the economy and, by extension, the Republic itself.

The Military-Industrial Complex: The Real Backing of the Dollar

What truly backs the U.S. dollar today? Not gold, not the productive might of American workers, but the perceived invincibility of the U.S. military. The dollar’s status as the global reserve currency is inseparable from America’s military dominance—global financial privilege maintained by the threat and reality of force. This nexus ensures that, even as the welfare state withers, the warfare state thrives, with defense contractors and financiers reaping windfall profits from endless conflict and bloated defense budgets.

The Cycle of Crisis and Bailout: Manufactured Emergencies, Endless Expansion

Every crack in the fiat system—be it the subprime mortgage crisis, the repo market seizure of 2019, or the COVID-19 pandemic—has been met with massive Federal Reserve interventions, each time expanding its power and the national debt. The playbook is now familiar: a crisis emerges, the Fed prints trillions, and the Treasury funnels these funds into the coffers of banks, defense contractors, and tech giants. The “Big Beautiful Bill” is merely the latest iteration—a $5 trillion behemoth that pours billions into ICE, private prisons, and military boondoggles, all while slashing social programs and driving the deficit to new heights.

The Human Cost: Workers Squeezed, Wealth Concentrated

As the Fed inflates away the currency, ordinary Americans are left behind. Wages stagnate while the cost of homes, healthcare, food, and insurance soars beyond reach. The average American now lacks the savings to buy a set of tires, let alone achieve economic security. Inflation acts as a silent thief, transferring wealth upward while eroding the purchasing power of those who labor for a living. The “Big Beautiful Bill” is a grotesque wealth transfer, siphoning resources from the many to enrich the few.

Concentration Camps.

IS THIS REALLY WHAT AMERICA VOTED FOR?

ICE, Prisons, and Surveillance: The Architecture of Control

The new regime’s priorities are clear: a massive expansion of ICE and CBP, billions for border walls and detention centers, and the construction of “Alligator Alcatraz” in the Florida swamps—a facility surrounded by alligators and snakes, designed to make escape impossible. Trump’s rhetoric has shifted from targeting “thugs and gang members” to rounding up farm workers, hotel maids, and service industry laborers—the very people who put food on America’s tables. ICE has become the new Gestapo, empowered by a surveillance state that grows more omnipotent by the day.

Palantir: Data as a Weapon

At the heart of this apparatus is Palantir, the tech company tasked with building a master database on every American—bank records, tax filings, citizenship status, social media posts, and soon, medical histories. This is not mere efficiency; it is the infrastructure of tyranny. With every data point, the regime tightens its grip, readying prison beds for dissenters while barricades rise around the White House and the mental decline of the commander-in-chief becomes an open secret.

The Endgame: Total Control

This is the endgame: a society where the Federal Reserve, in concert with the military-industrial-surveillance complex, exercises total control. The hand that gives—money, security, surveillance—stands above the hand that takes. The American worker is left with crumbs, the promise of liberty replaced by the reality of debt, detention, and data-driven domination.

On July 4, as Americans gather in protest against the new kings, let us remember: the true revolution will not be televised, nor will it be won by those who wait for permission. It will be fought by those who refuse to accept a future dictated by the hand that gives—by those who demand that the hand that takes, the hand of the people, finally reclaims its power.

end of segment