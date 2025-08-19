The American Collapse: A Manifesto for the Betrayed

Seven Stocks, One Shaky Illusion

The stock market is a lie. Propped up by seven megacaps. That’s it. Seven gladiators carrying 493 corpses on their backs. Does that look like a healthy economy to you? Tesla — a company selling 1% of the world’s cars — is supposedly worth more than Ford, GM, Toyota, and Honda combined. That isn’t capitalism. That’s a hallucination. What happens when one of the seven cracks?

Bankruptcy Nation

We are not “booming.” We are bleeding. Look around: Forever 21. Joann’s. Rite Aid. Party City. Claire’s. Del Monte Foods. All crushed. Seventy-one bankruptcies in July 2025 alone — the highest since 2020. They whisper that GDP grew 3%. They cheer the stock market at “record highs.” And yet the shops, the brands, the jobs — they vanish. So who’s winning here? Certainly not you.

Amazon’s Scorched-Earth Economy

Amazon didn’t just win. Amazon salted the earth. Family businesses? Dead. Main Street? Boarded up. Locals replaced with vape shops, payday lenders, and dollar stores feeding off desperation. And the office towers? Empty shells, echo chambers of a bygone era. Nobody commutes, nobody gathers, nobody comes back. America’s downtowns rot. Who will fill the skyscrapers when the office dies?

War Instead of Work

This didn’t happen by accident. Your government made a choice. Instead of building factories, it built foreign wars. Instead of investing in towns, it invested in tanks. Trillions went to Iraq. To Afghanistan. To Ukraine. To the South China Sea. Can you name what trillions did at home? Where are the bullet trains? Where is the healthcare system that doesn’t bankrupt you? Where are the schools that don’t trap children in debt for life? There aren’t any. Because the real economy was sold off, piece by piece, in the name of endless war.

Bread, Circus, and Billionaires

And what keeps you distracted while everything disintegrates? Bread and circus. Kardashians and TikTok. Billionaires shooting themselves into orbit while you can’t afford eggs. Congress trading stocks with secret intel while you can’t retire. The poorest die early. The middle sinks slowly. The richest laugh loudly. Tell me: is this democracy, or is it kleptocracy in drag?

Debt: The Guillotine No One Talks About

$37 trillion in national debt. Interest payments alone larger than the entire military budget. Do you feel represented when the government piles trillions onto the backs of citizens not yet born? Or do you feel stolen from? Because you are stolen from — every dollar printed, every dollar borrowed, every trillion added means less for you. The debt is the guillotine above the American neck. How long before the rope snaps?

Robots Don’t Form Unions

The pink slips keep printing. Tech. Media. Retail. Banking. And now enter AI and robotics — machines built not to assist but to replace. One by one, entire industries get eaten alive. Can a robot form a union? Can software demand healthcare? Can an algorithm strike? No. But they can erase your job while executives boast of “efficiency.” Where will millions go when their skills are deemed obsolete? Into the streets? Into silence? Or into fury?

Microsoft conducted a study to find the “Top 40 occupations with the highest AI applicability score” Basically all the high-volume, entry-level, white-collar jobs are on here.

The Next Plague, Always Ready

Pandemics aren’t just accidents. They are weapons. We lived through one disaster and watched the ruling elite enrich themselves while ordinary people lined up at food banks. And now? The next one is already whispered in lab corridors. Do you trust these same handlers to protect you? The same class that bungled, lied, and hoarded while millions got sick? Of course not. They are ready to repeat the playbook. And you are the sacrifice.

America, Sold for Scrap

Here is the truth: The American Century is finished. Not because enemies conquered. Not because rivals struck. But because our own ruling class sold us out for short-term profit. Mergers devoured competition. Outsourcing gutted communities. Wars drained the Treasury. Kleptocrats rigged the game. Oligarchs bought both parties. The mall is boarded up. The office is empty. The people are broke. This is what collapse looks like.

Choose Now, Or Lose Forever

So ask yourself: Will you scroll another video while your children inherit rubble? Will you worship billionaires while your streets rot? Will you shrug while an oligarchy dismantles the last bones of freedom? Or will you rise and say enough? America either belongs to its people again, or it belongs to the vultures circling overhead. Choose now, or lose everything forever.

