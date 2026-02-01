Rick Rule reminded everyone in his standing room only panel discussion in Vancouver a few days ago: “in the 1970s, gold fell 30% three separate times on its way to an eightfold move. Those who bailed at $100 never saw $850.”

THE 10‑SIGMA EXECUTION, NOT A “CORRECTION”

In 24 hours, the silver market did not “correct” — it was attacked. A 10-sigma crash is not bad luck; it is engineered chaos, the violent birth pangs of a dying monetary order and the opening shots of a new one.

$7 TRILLION VANISHED: THIS WAS A DECAPITATION STRIKE

Silver plunged as much as 35% intraday, vaporizing nearly $2 trillion in notional value as prices were smashed from the $120s into the $70s. Gold simultaneously collapsed over 10%, erasing roughly $5 trillion, making this a combined $7 trillion decapitation strike on precious metals in a single day. A 10-sigma move in silver and an 8.1-sigma in gold are not “rare” events; by textbook math they should not occur in the lifetime of the universe, yet they arrived together in one session.

ENGINEERED CHAOS: FROM MARGIN HIKES TO MASSACRE

This was not price discovery; it was price destruction. CME hiked silver margins to 11% of notional effective January 28, detonating anyone who chased the breakout on thin collateral. Specs who went long around $25,000 per contract suddenly faced north of $60,000 at triple-digit silver — a forced liquidation trap, not an accident. Paper longs were slaughtered, not because physical collapsed, but because leverage did.

PAPER BURNS, METAL REFUSES TO MOVE

Meanwhile, the real world refused to participate in the lie. SHFE-related products and Chinese vehicles traded at towering premiums, with Chinese and Indian physical still clearing north of $100 while COMEX printed sub‑$80. Retail didn’t dump; it swarmed. APMEX was forced into wait-queues, JM Bullion’s site repeatedly crashed, and dealers worldwide reported a buying stampede, not a selling capitulation.

EASTERN PREMIUMS, WESTERN DELUSIONS

Layer that onto China’s January 1 export choke points and India’s 2025 appetite that swallowed roughly a quarter of global mine supply, and the signal is unmistakable: the physical world is hoarding while the paper world is burning.

THE JPMORGAN TELL: SHORTS SLIPPING OUT THE BACK DOOR

Then look at the tell: JPMorgan issuing hundreds of February contracts around the $78 settlement — the kind of flow that screams “large shorts exiting into forced selling,” not “dumb money panicking at the top.” If the bullion banks used this 10-sigma ambush to cover deeply entrenched shorts into a margin firestorm, the lid that sat on silver for a decade just blew off.

STILL GREEN, STILL RISING: THIS IS WHAT A REAL BULL LOOKS LIKE

And still, after the worst crash in its history, silver remains green on the month, up over 20%, and almost three times higher than nine months ago. That is not the profile of a dead bull market; that is exactly how secular bull markets behave — vertical climbs punctuated by engineered kill shots designed to terrorize weak hands.

Again, Rick Rule reminded everyone: in the 1970s, gold fell 30% three separate times on its way to an eightfold move. Those who bailed at $100 never saw $850.

THE OLD FIAT ORDER IS DYING IN PUBLIC

Today’s message is identical: this smash is not the end of the trade; it is the end of the illusion. The post‑1971 fiat experiment is cracking, the East is re‑pricing real money, and the most abused segment on earth — the silver miners, now trading at absurd multiples of cash flow even at $80 silver — represents the generational asymmetry for anyone ruthless enough to buy what the operation wanted you to fear.

THIS WASN’T THE END OF THE TRADE. IT WAS YOUR INVITATION.

A 10-sigma “coincidence,” $7 trillion erased, physical premiums screaming, retail raiding shelves, China and India ignoring COMEX, and banks likely covering into the fire — this was not random. This was a warning shot. And it was handed to silver investors as a gift.

a fiat system that shoves paper down the workers throat leading to a currency that has lost over 98% of its value as m2 keeps spiking and spiking year after year be it the injection for a virus us unleashed, the inflation reduction act (amplification act really) the big beautiful bill, a soaring pentagon budget from 1 to 1.5 trillion take the other side of the trade when institutions like comex keep the casino rigged in houses favor take the other side of the trade when bankers engaged in short selling over decades and silver breaks free of over 50 years take the other side of the trade Silver’s 45-year breakout could not end in 2 months.

The move is just starting. Recent sell-off is a desperate act to contain silver’s move, but it is going to backfire. Silver is just warming up... take the other side of the trade

Did we get an answer on this? Silver was down -35% at one point What happened to the circuit breakers? We need answers take the other side of the trade Looks like the big buyers in china and india and smart buyers in west already are During the tumble of PM prices, how about the price of the investment gold bar price on China’s largest e-commerce platform http://JD.com ? The gold bar is equivalent to $5720.79/oz, and the silver bar is equivalent to $163.35/oz today.



We are asking our readers to buy the dip in our three endorsed miners, Aya gold and silver, Andean Precious Metals & Kuya silver.

If you buy this dip in Silver and these three miners you deserve to become a multi-millionaire. Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful

The Silver 10 Commandments tell you to take the other side

I. THOU SHALT TAKE THE OTHER SIDE OF THE LIE

When a fiat system shoves paper promises down workers’ throats while the currency quietly loses 98% of its value, your duty is simple: take the other side of the trade.



They print claims. You stack metal.

II. THOU SHALT NOT TRUST A DYING CURRENCY

M2 spikes for every “emergency” — a virus scare, an “Inflation Reduction” (Amplification) Act, a “big beautiful” spending bill, a Pentagon budget sprinting from 1 to 1.5 trillion. They debase. You defect. Take the other side of the trade.

III. THOU SHALT SEE COMEX FOR WHAT IT IS

When the casino keeps changing the rules to save the house, you walk away from the felt and buy the chips themselves. COMEX is the show. Silver is the substance. Take the other side of the trade.

IV. THOU SHALT FRONT‑RUN THE BANKERS’ EXIT

Decades of naked shorting do not end with a whimper. When silver finally breaks a 50‑year chain, the same bankers who suppressed it are scrambling for the exits. When they cover, you accumulate. Take the other side of the trade.

V. THOU SHALT RESPECT THE 45‑YEAR BREAKOUT

A 45‑year breakout does not end in two months. The first spike is not the climax; it’s the opening act. The smash is not a verdict, it’s a containment attempt — and it will backfire. Silver is just warming up.

VI. THOU SHALT QUESTION EVERY “CRASH”



while accumulating the gift from the fiat overlords

Silver down 35% in a day, circuit breakers mysteriously silent, rules that halt euphoria but never panic — these are not accidents. When the safeguards only work one way, you know who they’re really protecting. We need answers — and ounces.

VII. THOU SHALT FOLLOW THE REAL BUYERS

When China and India pay $160‑plus for silver bars while Western paper prints $80, believe the billion‑person bid, not the flickering screen. The smart money has already taken the other side of the trade.

VIII. THOU SHALT BUY WHAT THEY BEG YOU TO FEAR

They didn’t nuke this market to save you; they nuked it to shake you out. If you buy this dip in silver and miners, you deserve to become a multi‑millionaire. Panic is their weapon. Price is your opportunity.

IX. THOU SHALT BACK THE REAL PRODUCERS

In an engineered crash, the miners with real rock, real ounces, and real cash flow become obscenely mispriced. Our mandate is clear: buy the dip in Aya Gold & Silver, Andean Precious Metals, and Kuya Silver — the picks and shovels of the new order.

X. THOU SHALT BE GREEDY WHEN THEY SCREAM “GAME OVER”

The herd only knows two emotions: euphoria and terror. Your edge is to invert them. Be fearful when others are greedy; be ruthlessly greedy when others are terrified. When the system tells you to run, you take the other side of the trade and walk toward the fire with silver in both hands.

Move as much paper money as logistically possible (federal reserve debt notes) into real Silver, still the World’s most undervalued asset.



Never forget: There will be many headlines such as below throughout our future





