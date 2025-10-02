Foreword:

Morgan Stanley recommends cutting bond holdings in half—NOW trillions poised to flow into gold. This historic shift will unleash massive demand and accelerate gold's price surge far surpassing Central Bank gold purchases by 100 times.



Before we get into today's bombshell report one must see these astounding metrics and scan through them many times to appreciate the magnitude.



The classic 60/40 portfolio refers to 60% equities and 40% bonds.

Using the widely cited global bond market size of approximately $145 trillion, the 40% bond allocation in such a model would represent about $58 trillion in total bonds allocated globally.

60% equities / 40% bonds:

40% of $145 trillion = $58 trillion allocated to bonds in the traditional model.

Methodology and Calculations Review

The classic 60/40 portfolio (60% equities, 40% bonds) is measured against a total global bond market size of $145 trillion.

40% of $145 trillion yields $58 trillion allocated to bonds in the Morgan Stanley model

Under a 60/20/20 (equities/bonds/gold) Morgan Stanley model, the math follows: 20% of $145 trillion = $29 trillion to bonds, thus cutting the bond allocation in half.

This means SELL US TREASURIES AND TAKE THAT "MONEY" TO BUY GOLD. (this is What China / BRICS are doing too)

The decrease from $58 trillion to $29 trillion (”halving” of allocation)

$29 Trillion now flows into gold (if people adhere to Morgan Stanley’s advice)

With Morgan Stanley CIO’s new 60/20/20 model, the traditional bond allocation is halved—shrinking from $58 trillion (40%) to $29 trillion (20%) of the $145 trillion global bond market.



Morgan Stanley’s new 60/20/20 portfolio halves the historic bond allocation, slashing it from $58 trillion to $29 trillion—transforming trillions of traditional bond demand into new gold buying power



Time to roll up the sleeves and wade in—let’s get somewhere between neck deep and up to our eyeballs in today’s editorial.

September 16, 2025

The Day Gold Moved 10X Higher (conservative)



On September 16, 2025, history was written in real time—a moment destined to mark the beginning of a profound transformation in global finance.

On that day, ( a whopping 2.25 weeks ago although seemingly like eternity ) Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer, Mike Wilson, shattered decades of Wall Street orthodoxy by publicly declaring the death of the classic 60/40 portfolio. In its place, he unveiled a new blueprint: 60% equities, 20% bonds, and—here’s what shook the world—20% gold.

It wasn’t the voice of a contrarian or a fringe analyst. This was Morgan Stanley. This was an institutional giant sending a clear signal to every investor: the rules have changed, and gold is no longer relegated to the sidelines. Like the shot heard ‘round the financial world, this watershed pronouncement will echo for generations, remembered as the kickoff to gold’s historic price explosion.

The Day Everything Changed

What if there was an event so enormous, so shocking, that it forever changed the financial landscape? Half the entire global bond market—worth over $145 trillion—moving into gold would be just that kind of event. But what does this shift really mean, and could it happen?

Bonds Sink, Gold Rises: Why It Matters

Financial markets are built on stability, liquidity, and trust. For decades, bonds were the world’s ultimate safe haven, an anchor against storms. But imagine: institutions and nations rushing to trade their bonds for gold—what happens next?

The Shockwave Effect: Price Implications

Even small shifts have outsized effects on the gold market. Goldman Sachs recently forecast that gold could rocket to $5,000 per ounce from inflows as small as 1% of the US Treasury market. So, what happens if we’re talking about half the bond market moving into gold? (start at the top of this page) What would that do to markets, portfolio models, and investor psychology?

Now let’s take a boat over the Pacific Ocean and check out where the real game is being played

Yes, the Morgan Stanley decree sends gold soaring

but here is the other catalyst.



Shanghai Gold Exchange and their vaults in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia and soon India (the way to “break up” with Uncle Sam and US Military)

When Gold Is Survival—Not Speculation

Central banks and the Global South aren’t chasing profits; they’re buying monetary survival. Gold can’t be frozen or devalued by outside powers. For many, gold isn’t an investment—it’s a life raft. If survival cures indifference to price, what does that mean for everyone else?

The “Weaponized Dollar” Unravels

Gold is now the new foundation for collateral, the dollar’s role is collapsing ( gradually then suddenly), upending the very rules that global finance has played by for a century.

Panic Bidding: Gold at Any Cost

Buyers scramble for physical gold

Pushing prices into uncharted territory.

The scale mismatches are so vast that supply constraints will become critical,

Making gold “acquired at any cost” more than a slogan—it would be everyday reality.

Are investors ready for a market where gold’s price is dictated by desperation, not charts and models?

