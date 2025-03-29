As Trump and JD Vance pursue ambitious territorial expansions, including Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal, the U.S. faces a crippling debt crisis of nearly $37 trillion.

Meanwhile, domestic issues like failing schools, job losses, and a looming commercial real estate crisis threaten economic stability.

The fractional reserve banking system exaggerates these problems by creating more debt and more inflation.

Amidst these challenges, the focus on acquiring foreign territories seems misguided, highlighting a disconnect between political ambitions and pressing national needs.

The U.S. must address its internal crises before pursuing costly external ventures.

I notice that even the most vocal figures, like those behind DOGE audits, still shy away from confronting the Federal Reserve.

It's a stark reminder of Napoleon's words: "The hand that gives is above the hand that takes."

Both parties are complicit, benefiting from the system. While they may appear heroic in their audits, they avoid the real challenge—questioning the Fed's power. Until they address this elephant in the room, their efforts will remain superficial, leaving the underlying issues of monetary control untouched. True change requires courage to challenge the status quo.

I feel sorry for people who still believe what mainstream media tells them about investments. They're being sold on assets that are basically bubbles waiting to pop.

Meanwhile, those who are paying attention are quietly buying up gold and silver, which consistently outperform the flashy investments being pushed. It's like they know that when everything crashes, it won't be some hot stock or cryptocurrency that saves them, but the real value of precious metals.

Economic uncertainty is our future and precious metals like gold and silver are safe-haven assets, yet they remain largely absent from mainstream media narratives.

This glaring omission is not merely a coincidence; it reflects a deeper conflict between the interests of governments and central banks, which benefit from the dominance of fiat currencies which smash down the facts that gold and silver are the only two stable stores of wealth.

The recent surge in gold prices, with spot gold surpassing $3,050 per ounce for the first time, has been met with absolute silence from major financial news outlets like Bloomberg, CNBC, and the Wall Street Journal.

This lack of coverage is striking, especially considering gold's impressive performance in 2024, with a 27% increase that outpaced many other assets. The absence of silver from these discussions is equally notable, as both metals serve as hedges against inflation and currency devaluation, which are direct consequences of central bank policies.

Our mainstream media's reluctance to discuss gold and silver stems from their fear to undermine the power of fiat currencies.

Governments and central banks benefit from the ability to print money without the constraints of a gold standard, allowing for unlimited spending and borrowing. This flexibility is crucial for financing wars, political projects, and maintaining economic influence globally. However, it comes at the cost of eroding the purchasing power of currencies, leaving ordinary citizens vulnerable to inflation and economic instability.

The Federal Reserve, a central player in this narrative, operates with a unique public-private structure that allows it to influence economic policies independently. While its actions can stabilize markets in the short term, they also contribute to long-term economic instability and inflation, making gold and silver more attractive as safe-haven assets. The Fed's policies, combined with political corruption and insider trading, further erode public trust in fiat currencies, which will push investors towards more reliable assets like gold and silver.

Central banks themselves are increasingly turning to gold to stabilize their currencies and diversify away from the U.S. dollar, a trend that challenges the dominance of fiat currencies in international trade.

This shift is part of a broader movement, including initiatives by BRICS nations to reduce their dependence on Western currencies and explore alternative reserve assets like gold. The idea that a gram of gold can be used as a universal medium of exchange, such as buying a barrel of oil, proves gold as a stable global reserve asset, independent of political manipulation.

Despite these developments, mainstream media outlets often portray gold and silver as outdated investments, perpetuating myths that these metals are relics of the past.

This narrative is not supported by factual data; instead, it reflects a bias against assets that challenge the status quo of fiat currencies.

The media's reluctance to cover gold and silver is also influenced by the political and economic interests they serve. By downplaying the significance of these metals, they help maintain the illusion that fiat currencies are the only viable option for investors and governments alike.

The mainstream media's silence on gold and silver is not just an oversight; it is a deliberate choice that reflects the broader economic and political landscape.

As investors and citizens, it is crucial to look beyond the narratives presented by major news outlets and understand the intrinsic value of precious metals in protecting wealth against the uncertainties of fiat currencies.

The future of global economics depend on recognizing the role that gold and silver can play in stabilizing economies and providing a reliable store of value in a world increasingly wary of the instability of fiat currencies.

Gold

$35 to $3,085 in my short Life.