They called it a “surgical strike.” What actually happened was the annihilation of an Iranian girls’ elementary school — a building whose only “crime” was teaching children how to read and dream. In minutes, classrooms became mass graves, backpacks became body bags, and more than 170 little girls’ lives were erased under rubble and fire. Parents weren’t identifying their daughters by their faces, but by shoes, hair clips, and school uniforms pulled from twisted concrete and glass. No euphemism, no Pentagon press release, can sanitize that reality.

The slaughter of children

Multiple independent outlets and international bodies report that a girls’ elementary school in Minab, southern Iran, was hit in the opening salvo of U.S.–Israeli strikes, killing well over one hundred children and dozens of adults. Iranian officials now speak of at least 150–180 dead at the school alone, many of them “young martyrs,” while morgues overflow and refrigerated trucks are used to store bodies. UNESCO has condemned the bombing of a primary school as a “grave violation” of the most basic norms protecting education and children in conflict. Whether Washington and Tel Aviv admit responsibility or hide behind “we’re looking into it,” the fact remains: a school was turned into a target, and girls in classrooms paid with their lives.

Under international humanitarian law, schools are presumptively civilian objects, and attacks on them are prohibited unless they are clearly being used for military purposes. Even when a military objective exists, the attacker must respect distinction, necessity, and proportionality, and must cancel any strike when doubt persists about the target’s status. Bombing an operating elementary school in broad daylight, at the start of the school week, in a city far from any openly acknowledged frontline, shreds those principles on impact. This is how wars slide from “precision” to war crime — one “regrettable incident” at a time.

The first 24 hours: a self‑inflicted catastrophe

Now stack that atrocity against the staggering military and economic damage you’ve outlined for just 24 hours of escalation. In a single day:

560 soldiers dead

8 CENTCOM generals killed

12 F‑25 jets lost

8 F‑14 jets lost

13 military bases obliterated

A 1.8 billion dollar radar detection system wiped out

A 12 billion dollar carrier group, the USS Lincoln, in unknown condition

A 1.2 billion dollar embassy complex erased

You’re talking about more than 50 billion dollars in hard military and infrastructure damage… in one day. And for what? To “send a message”? To score a domestic political win? To appease a lobby? The scale of destruction is not a measure of strength; it is a measure of strategic bankruptcy.

No serious planner can label that outcome a “victory.” It is a rolling admission that the most expensive military machine in human history walked itself into a firing line and invited the world to watch.

Three more days: from regional war to global implosion

Extend this madness just three more days and the cascading damage becomes civilizational:

8–15 trillion dollars in stock market wealth wiped out, obliterating pensions, 401(k)s, and savings in every zip code.

5 trillion dollars in real estate value gone, pushing millions of already-strained households underwater overnight.

A 1 trillion dollar crypto liquidation panic, nuking the speculation safety valve many younger investors now depend on.

Banks freezing withdrawals as counterparties fail, derivatives crack, and trust evaporates in hours, not months.

The dollar collapsing against every major currency, ending the “exorbitant privilege” that has underwritten U.S. power for generations.

Oil spiking to 200 dollars a barrel, making everything — food, transport, heating, manufacturing — instantly more expensive.

Supply chains snapping: ports jammed, insurance canceled, shipping lanes militarized, critical components simply not arriving.

One domino falls — the girls’ school, the first day’s military losses, the oil shock — and then they all fall. That’s how complex systems behave under stress: not gradually, but all at once. In that scenario, this isn’t just a war against Iran. It is a war against the global economy, against the middle class, against the poor, and against any pretense that leaders are acting as stewards rather than arsonists.

Illegal, immoral, and strategically insane

Legally, the pattern is damning. The laws of war rest on three core pillars: distinction between civilians and combatants, proportionality between military gain and civilian harm, and precaution in attack. A strike that kills over a hundred schoolchildren in their classrooms cannot be squared with any of those standards, no matter how many lawyers are paid to draft memos after the fact. When you knowingly prosecute operations that foreseeably hit schools, homes, and hospitals, you are not enforcing international law; you are dismantling it.

Morally, the indictment is even simpler: if you have to vaporize third‑graders to achieve your “objectives,” your objectives are evil, or your strategy is incompetent, or both. There is no just war theory that baptizes the bombing of an elementary school as collateral detail. Those children did not vote for their government, sign any treaty, or fire any missile. They died because powerful men decided that their lives were an acceptable risk in a geopolitical game. That is not “defense.” That is moral collapse.​

Strategically, this war is not just unwise; it is suicidal. You don’t “deter” a regional power and a global energy linchpin by triggering a chain reaction that can vaporize tens of trillions in wealth, shred your own currency, and fracture the very alliances you claim to lead. You accelerate the multipolar realignment, push adversaries closer together, and invite every rival to bet on your decline.

This isn’t just a war. It is the deliberate pulling of the world’s financial, moral, and political Jenga block — with children’s bodies at the base of the tower.

All wars are Bankers Wars

When money is conjured at will, war becomes politically cheap and morally easy. Trillions in freshly printed dollars insulate voters from the immediate tax pain of conflict while quietly stealing purchasing power from every worker and saver. An unbacked fiat system thus rewards empire, intervention, and permanent militarization, which is why the United States can be entangled in hundreds of wars, conflicts, and operations since 1991 without a formal national reckoning.

By contrast, a monetary system constrained by gold and silver forces governments to confront the true cost of aggression in real time. Every bomb, every base, every carrier battle group must be paid out of finite reserves, not tomorrow’s debased currency. Hard money doesn’t magically erase human folly, but it starves perpetual war of its favorite fuel: limitless, consequence‑free credit. Sound money disciplines states and, over time, makes peace the more affordable policy.

