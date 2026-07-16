The Treasury Secretary just went on national TV and basically said, “Relax, the Fort Knox gold is fine—I’ve seen the paperwork.” Not the bars. The paperwork. In the most indebted empire in human history, with a supposedly 147-million-ounce gold backstop, the standard of proof is now: some staffers said it’s cool and the Treasurer walked past the vault doors like a tourist on a guided tour. No independent audit, no third-party verification, no actual count—just a polite fiction presented as “fully accounted for.” If a private company tried this, it wouldn’t get a clean audit; it would get handcuffs.



Fort Knox holds 147,341,858 ounces of gold. At roughly $4,000 an ounce, that’s about $600–$670 billion depending on the day.



So let’s take the absurdity a step further



With $39.5 trillion in debt at a 5.5% Fed funds rate, annual interest is about $2.17 trillion, or nearly $6 billion per day . Fort Knox’s $600–$670 billion in gold covers roughly 100–113 days of interest—barely a quarter of a year’s debt service .

On the official books? $42.22 an ounce.

Total recorded value: about $6 billion.

So the United States government is sitting on roughly $660 billion in unrecognized value… pretending it’s not there.

That gap is not an accounting quirk. It’s the entire story.

Everything that follows is just different ways of circling that same uncomfortable fact.

January 2025 — The Audit That Vanished

Trump and Musk come out swinging: audit Fort Knox. First real scrutiny since 1953. Musk even floats livestreaming it.

Then… nothing.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reassures everyone the gold is “accounted for.” Trump drops it. Musk drops it. The media drops it.

That’s not how normal political theater works. Loud announcement → total silence usually means one thing: someone got told to shut up.





March 2025 — “No Revaluation”… Followed by Exactly That

Bessent gets asked directly: are you revaluing gold?

Answer: no.

At the exact same time, he starts talking about “monetizing the asset side” of the U.S. balance sheet.

Let’s translate that out of bureaucrat-speak:

That is a gold revaluation.

You don’t need to officially announce something to be actively thinking about it. In fact, if you are planning it, denying it is step one.

August 2025 — The Fed Starts “Studying” Revaluations

The Federal Reserve quietly drops a paper:

“Official Reserve Revaluations: The International Experience.”

No press push. No headlines. Just sitting there.

It walks through how countries revalue gold, how it boosts central bank balance sheets, and how those gains can be transferred to the government.

Central banks don’t write academic papers for fun. They model policy before they implement it.

This is what the modeling phase looks like.

January 2026 — Someone Bets on $20,000 Gold

Gold spikes above $5,600. Then nukes 11% in a day.

Right after that, someone loads up on COMEX call options targeting $15,000–$20,000 gold by December 2026.

Cost: about $3.3 million.

Potential payout: roughly $5.5 billion.

That’s a 1,600x+ payoff.

You don’t place that trade because you’re feeling lucky.

Either it’s the dumbest lottery ticket ever placed… or it’s not a lottery ticket.

May 2026 — The Debt Starts Screaming

U.S. interest payments hit $970 billion in 2025.

April 2026 alone: $112 billion.

At some point, the game breaks. You can’t tax enough, you can’t borrow cheaply enough, and inflation starts getting politically dangerous.

So where do you look?

Assets.

And the single most mispriced asset on the U.S. balance sheet is sitting in a vault in Kentucky… marked at 1973 prices.

May 2026 — CIA Gold Hoard

FBI raids a former CIA official.

They find 303 gold bars. About $40 million. Plus cash, watches, the usual “public servant starter pack.”

Is it directly related? Who knows.

But suddenly gold is back in the political spotlight, and Trump is back to yelling about Fort Knox.

Timing matters.

May 2026 — Goodbye AAA

Moody’s strips the U.S. of its last AAA rating.

Debt pushing $40 trillion.

When you lose top-tier credit status and your liabilities are exploding, you don’t sit around debating ideology.

You get creative.

A gold revaluation doesn’t erase the debt—but it instantly improves the optics and creates fiscal breathing room out of thin air.

June 2026 — The Mint Prices Something… Strange

The U.S. Mint releases Liberty Bell medals.

Implied gold price: about $19,600.

Official explanation: collector premiums, 250th anniversary, nothing to see here.

Sure. That’s plausible.

It’s also the same number someone in the options market was targeting months earlier.

Coincidence? Maybe.

But now the same “fantasy price” shows up in two completely different places.

History Already Gave You the Playbook

The U.S. revalues gold from ~$20 to ~$35.

Dollar gets devalued overnight. Balance sheet improves. Government gains flexibility.

No warning. No vote. No debate.

Just done.

And it’s not just the U.S. Plenty of countries have used gold revaluation during monetary resets. This isn’t conspiracy—it’s policy history.

What I’m Not Saying

Let’s keep this grounded.

No, I’m not saying there’s a secret July 4 reset.

No, the Mint didn’t leak classified policy.

No, that options trade is definitive proof of insider knowledge.

Every single piece of this has a reasonable explanation on its own.

But that’s not how macro works.

What I am saying is this:

When seven independent signals—policy language, central bank research, derivatives positioning, fiscal stress, political behavior, and pricing anomalies—all point in the same direction…

You don’t ignore it.

What This Means (Without the Fairy Tales)

You don’t need a dramatic “reset event” to understand the setup.

The math is already broken:

– $660 billion in unrecognized gold value

– $40 trillion in debt

– Interest costs spiraling

– Central banks hoarding gold globally

– Tail-risk bets showing up in size

Whether they formally revalue gold or not, the direction of travel is obvious.

Gold is being repriced in the system. Slowly, quietly… until it isn’t.

The Only Question That Actually Matters

Forget timelines. Forget headlines. Forget predictions.

Here’s the only question worth asking:

If you’re running the most indebted government in human history… and you’re sitting on a $660 billion accounting fiction…

Do you leave it there?

Or do you eventually fix it?

That’s the game.





Original analysis by Macro investing - Gertjan

Original version below:

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