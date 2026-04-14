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Out of 121 ships, 68 are massive crude carriers — each able to haul 2 million barrels of oil in a single trip. We’ll break down the total capacity of the 121 tankers later in this article.

Stir chaos, corner supply, and rebrand the fallout as “national strategy.”



121 empty oil tankers are steaming toward U.S. ports. That’s not just a data point — it’s a script playing out exactly as written. First, Washington crushes Venezuela under sanctions, topples the supply chain, and quietly positions itself to scoop up discounted barrels later. Next comes the dance with Iran — escalating tension, drone strikes, “retaliatory warnings,” and all the theater needed to spook the world’s energy market.

Tehran warned what would happen: hit Iran, and they’ll target the Gulf’s lifeline — Dubai, Saudi Arabia, the UAE — the nerve center of global oil. A few missiles there and energy prices skyrocket overnight. Perfect timing, really. Cue Step Three. As the Strait of Hormuz teeters on blockade, the U.S. sends a fleet of empty tankers across the ocean. A hundred and twenty-one steel vessels, ghosting toward American shores to fill up on domestic oil like it’s the new gold.

It’s a simple formula: light the match abroad, claim the profit at home. The administration manufactures the crisis, then sells itself as the solution. Flood the newsfeed with talk of “energy independence” while global competitors burn through panic premiums. The same old trick—stir chaos, corner supply, and rebrand the fallout as “national strategy.”

Trump didn’t just start fires; he built a business model around arson. Now, as tankers converge on the Gulf Coast, the plot isn’t hidden at all. America plays pyromaniac, then offers the extinguishers for a price. The world watches the smoke rise and pretends not to see who’s holding the match.

Breakdown of Oil sold by USA as wrecking ball was taken to middle east

VLCC (Very Large Crude Carrier) – 68 tankers × 2,000,000 barrels each = 136,000,000 barrels per trip.

Suezmax (Suezmax crude tanker) – 30 tankers × 1,000,000 barrels each = 30,000,000 barrels per trip.

Aframax (Average Freight Rate Assessment tanker) – 23 tankers × 750,000 barrels each = 17,250,000 barrels per trip.

Total capacity per voyage – 68 VLCCs, 30 Suezmax, and 23 Aframax tankers together can haul 183,250,000 barrels of oil in a single combined trip.

Trump runs the world like a mid‑century mob boss who traded pinstripes for flag pins.

In the 1960s, the story was simple: if you owned the jukeboxes and vending machines, you owned the street. Competitors tried to move in, set up their own boxes, their own pizza parlors. The mafia didn’t negotiate; they sent guys with bats. Smash the rival jukebox. Torch the rival pizzeria. Then stroll in the next morning and “kindly” offer your machines, your protection, your terms.

Now scale that up from a Brooklyn corner to the global oil market. Venezuela, Iran, the Gulf—those are the rival parlors and jukebox routes. Sanctions, coups, drone strikes, blockades—they’re just updated tools for the same old shakedown. First you make sure nobody else can safely sell. Then you send in your tankers, your contracts, your “energy independence.” The empire gets the route, and the world pays the protection money.

What does this story have to do with Silver



Oil is today’s energy; silver is tomorrow’s. Oil powers the tankers, drilling rigs, and gas turbines that keep the global system running. Silver, as the world’s best electrical and thermal conductor, will power the digital and AI layer sitting on top. Data centers, GPU farms, and high-speed networks need massive, continuous electricity from a mix of fossil fuels and solar. But when you push electrons at scale and speed, copper hits its limits. Silver’s lower resistance means faster, more efficient energy transfer. The more chaotic the oil game becomes, the more valuable silver’s role in future energy infrastructure.

Silver miners sit at the choke point of a tightening system.

The physical silver market is in a structural deficit now entering its sixth year, with no major new deposits coming online. Meanwhile, industrial demand (solar, electronics, AI and data centers), weapons demand, and renewed monetary demand are all accelerating into the same shrinking pool of supply.

Layer on rising sovereign debt, mounting systemic risk in financial institutions, and the case is clear: upstream silver assets need to be owned, now.

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